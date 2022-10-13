India Introduces First Fully-Integrated Electric Scooter

India has rolled out its first Fully-Integrated Electric Scooter Ushering in an era of sustainability and clean mobility.

Named VIDA V1 – the scooter made its debut on 7th of October, 2022. VIDA V1 will come with a removable battery. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

The VIDA V1 is manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory at Chittoor, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

“VIDA meaning ‘life’, is a promise of a better world. It will play a crucial role by reducing tail-pipe emissions, promoting eco-friendly behavior and leading to a conscious shift in overall consumption patterns,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

He added that VIDA V1 is being launched in a phased manner, with the product being available for retail sales in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur to begin with, and subsequently in other cities.

Available in two variants –V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the new Electric Scooter can be booked online on vidaworld.com and at VIDA Experience Centers in Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru from October 10, 2022 onwards at an attractive price of INR. 2499/- (approximately USD 31).

Customer deliveries will commence from the second week of December, with VIDA V1 Plus – INR 145,000/- (Approximately USD 1760) and VIDA V1 Pro – INR 159,000/- (approximately USD 1930) respectively.