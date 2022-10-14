Dangote Petroleum Refinery 97% Completed

Nigeria government reported Friday that tycoon Aliko Dangote’s oil refinery is now 97% complete according to the country’s Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Upon completion, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery with production capacity of 650,000 barrels per-day will be Africa’s biggest petroleum refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility.

NMDPRA revealed progress of construction when representatives of Dangote Petroleum Refinery visited its office to present the 2022/2023 work plan for the facility.

The facility is expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s foreign exchange, through import substitution and substantial savings in earnings.

On completion, it is estimated that Nigeria will import zero petroleum oil products – down from the approximately U$50 billion current oil product imports per year.

Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said the facility can meet 100% of Nigeria’s requirement of all liquid products (gasoline, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel), with surplus for export.

“The high volume of petrol output from the refinery will transform Nigeria from a petrol import-dependent country to an exporter of refined petroleum products,”Devakumar Edwin said.

Over 30,000 people are currently working at the site through various contractors, noting that when operational, the refinery will generate over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for youths.

The refinery has its own dedicated steam and power generation system, with standby units.

Edwin added, “It also has self-sufficient marine facility with the ability for freight optimisation; the largest single order of five SPMs anywhere in the world; Crude SPM for unloading ships up to ULCCs; three product SPM for product exports up to Suez Max vessels and 2 X 48” subsea crude pipelines with interconnection.

“Dangote industries has developed a port and constructed quays with a loading bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/sq meters to bring Over Dimensional Cargoes close to the site directly to handle liquid cargoes.

The jetty is situated at a distance of 12.3 km from the refinery thereby effectively reducing travel time.