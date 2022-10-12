Germany Sends Iris-T missile Shield to Ukraine

Germany is sending four Iris-T missile shield reportedly capable of protecting the Ukraine capital city Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the G7 club of rich nations “millions of people would be grateful” for help fending off attacks from the sky, warned Russia “still has room for further escalation” after Monday’s bloody missile salvoes across Ukraine.

Germany on Tuesday shipped the first Iris-T missile shield to Ukraine as confirmed by Der Spiegel magazine.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Iris-T missile shield

IRIS-T is a supreme short-range, incredibly maneuverable, all-aspect air-to-air missile.

It is equipped with an innovative infrared seeker, thrust-vector control and a dogfight optimized motor, you can engage any target from point-blank up to maximum range.

IRIS-T is characterized by significantly increased maneuverability and firing zones.

It has enhanced acquisition range, higher hit accuracy and warhead effectiveness as well as superior resistance to countermeasures.

This IRIS-T can also successfully engage targets behind the launching aircraft and be used in lock-on before and after launch operations.

Germany, Greece, Norway, Italy, Spain and Sweden united to develop the IRIS-T programme. Diehl Defence is the main contractor.