Central African Republic Armed Forces Deputy Chief Of General Staff Concludes Visit In Rwanda

The Deputy Chief of General of Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA) in charge of operations, Brig Gen Freddy Sakama yesterday concluded a weeklong working visit in Rwanda.

“The visit was aimed at strengthening existing defense cooperation between our respective forces,” the Rwanda Defence Forces statement said.

Brig Gen F Sakama and his delegation visited the RDF Headquarters and different RDF military institutions where they received several briefings.

They also paid respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

Meanwhile, the President of Central African Republic, Prof Faustin Archange Touadera and First Lady, invited and shared dinner with 200 senior officers, and other ranks of the Rwanda Bilateral Force, at home in Damara district.

President Touadera thanked his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame for the support and collaboration with Central African Republic in maintaining security in CAR.

Rwandan contingent commander, Col Egide Ndayizeye thanked President Touadera for the warm receiption and also commended the good cooperation with Central African Republic in maintaining security in CAR.