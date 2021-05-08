National
CAR Prime Minister Recognizes Rwandan Police Peacekeepers
The Prime Minister of Central African Republic (CAR), Filimin Ngrebada, on Friday, May 7, awarded certificates to his Rwandan ‘Special Escort Team’ in recognition of their service.
The recognized Police officers contitute Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU), which is largely charged with the ptotection of top government officials in CAR, including the Prime Minister and other VIPs.
The event was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in the capital Bangui.
PM Ngrebada thanked the officers for their commitment and professionalism since they were assigned to ensure his security in January 2020.
“Today, I recognize your sacrifice, discipline, selfless and professional service in all the journeys we have made together here in Bangui and different parts of the country,” the Prime Minister said.
He thanked them for the teamwork spirit and working well with the CAR military in the execution of their duties.
“On behalf of the President and people of CAR, I commend the Government of Rwanda for the invaluable efforts to restore security and development in CAR.”
The paid tribute to the whole PSU contingent for their role during the recent peaceful elections adding that their partnership with other local security organs and other peacekeepers gave no room for evil-minded armed groups to destabilize the elections.
He wished them success and urged them to maintain the spirit even when they return back home.
Rwanda PSU contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Valens Muhabwa thanked the Prime Minister for the tribute.
“We take this opportunity to thank you for the support and affection since January 2020 until today; these certificates mean a lot to us as a unit.
We commend the whole team in your office and the people of CAR whose support equally made our duties easy,” CSP Muhabwa said.
He pledged the commitment of Rwanda National Police in collaboration and cooperation in varied matters of security and the welfare of the people of CAR.
National
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
The Chief of General of Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA), Maj Gen Zephlin Mamadou led a military team of experts from CAR that conducted a one week working visit in Rwanda. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between CAR and Rwanda in October 2019.
The FACA delegation today held discussions with the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters that culminated into signing of an Implementation Protocol in areas of Operations and Training.
“I have come to Rwanda with a team of Military experts to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was earlier signed between our two countries.
The signing of this protocol follows successful engagements of close cooperation between our two respective Defence Forces” Maj Gen Zephlin Mamadou said.
Currently Rwanda maintains 2 Battalions and a Level Two Hospital under UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic. Rwanda has also deployed an additional Battalion in the framework of bilateral agreement, that supports the consolidation of peace and security in Central African Republic.
National
CHOGM 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
Paul Kagame and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC are expected to officially announce the postponement of CHOGM 2021 as a result of the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Kagame said in a statement that having reviewed all available evidence and risk assessments, and after close consultation between the Commonwealth Secretariat and Member States, the decision has been made to postpone the CHOGM in Kigali for a second time.
The decision to postpone CHOGM for a second time has not been taken lightly, the statement said.
“The health and welfare of all Commonwealth citizens at this critical time must take precedence. We look forward to welcoming the Commonwealth family to Kigali for CHOGM at the appropriate time,” Kagame said.
The Cmmonwealth Secretary-General is queues saying that, “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have a hugely damaging impact on our member countries, many of whom continue to face huge losses to lives and livelihoods. And while it is with deep disappointment and regret that we cannot bring Commonwealth leaders together at this time to discuss many of these critical issues, we must be mindful of the huge risks large meetings pose to all.
“I want to thank the Government and people of Rwanda for their professionalism, support, patience and their impeccable readiness to hold CHOGM. And I want to thank all our member countries and, in particular, the United Kingdom as our Chair-in-Office and India, who have suffered so grievously in these trying times. I look forward warmly to a time when we can be reunited with the Commonwealth family, face-to-face, in Rwanda when the conditions allow for us to do so safely and securely.”
National
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
Residents of Nkombo Island will have to wait longer to travel on a boat donated to them by President Paul Kagame.
Nkombo island is located on Lake Kivu in Rusizi district. Residents last saw this boat in October last year when it was officially handed to the district.
According to authorities of Rusizi district, the delay to use this boat is because drivers are still undergoing intensive training until they learn to operate the water vessel.
Currently the boat is docked in Karongi district and will only be available when the drivers have fully completed training.
President Paul Kagame has a special attachment to the people living on Nkombo Island. He donated the second boat to the islanders on June 29, 2015 while addressing opinion leaders in Rusizi district.
“I am giving you an even bigger vessel, please use it to relate, trade and utilize all the opportunities your district has to offer,” advised Kagame.
In 2010, Kagame donated a passenger boat with a capacity to carry 100 passengers and 40 tons of luggage. The island hosts over 180,000 residents.
For the past regimes, this island was extremely neglected and treated as though it was part of Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire. Previous governments ridiculed and despised Nkombo islanders as backward people and attached them to ‘Bashi’, a Congolese tribe.
With this deep neglect sanctioned by previous regimes, Nkombo islanders invented a language known as ‘Amahavu’ a mixture of two dialects; Congo’s Lingala and Kinyarwanda.
Kinyarwanda
- Rayon Sports Yigaranzuye Rutsiro FC Iyitsinda 2-0
- I Nyanza Hagiye Kuzura Uruganda Rw’Agaciro Ka Miliyari 5 Frw Rukora Intsinga
- Ikigo Cy’Igihugu Gishinzwe Ubuhinzi Kiravugwaho Kurenganya Abahoze Bagikorera
- Twahoranye Abakozi Bavugaga Ko Batakorera Mu Cyaro-Perezida Wa Croix-Rouge Y’U Rwanda
- Komite Olimpiki Y’U Rwanda Ifite Umuyobozi Mushya
- Rutsiro FC Iya Mbere Mu Itsinda Ihuriyemo Na Rayon Sports, Gasogi FC Ni Iya Nyuma
- Menya Uko Wakumira Abajura Bo Mu Ijoro
- Amahurizo Mu Migambi Mishya Y’ U Bufaransa Muri Afurika
- Minisitiri W’U Bufaransa Ushinzwe Afurika Yahuye Na Kagame
- Ubuzima Bw’Abaturage Bugomba Kuza Mbere – Kagame Avuga Ku Isubikwa Rya CHOGM 2021
