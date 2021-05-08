CAR Prime Minister Recognizes Rwandan Police Peacekeepers

The Prime Minister of Central African Republic (CAR), Filimin Ngrebada, on Friday, May 7, awarded certificates to his Rwandan ‘Special Escort Team’ in recognition of their service.

The recognized Police officers contitute Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU), which is largely charged with the ptotection of top government officials in CAR, including the Prime Minister and other VIPs.

The event was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in the capital Bangui.

PM Ngrebada thanked the officers for their commitment and professionalism since they were assigned to ensure his security in January 2020.

“Today, I recognize your sacrifice, discipline, selfless and professional service in all the journeys we have made together here in Bangui and different parts of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He thanked them for the teamwork spirit and working well with the CAR military in the execution of their duties.

“On behalf of the President and people of CAR, I commend the Government of Rwanda for the invaluable efforts to restore security and development in CAR.”

The paid tribute to the whole PSU contingent for their role during the recent peaceful elections adding that their partnership with other local security organs and other peacekeepers gave no room for evil-minded armed groups to destabilize the elections.

He wished them success and urged them to maintain the spirit even when they return back home.

Rwanda PSU contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Valens Muhabwa thanked the Prime Minister for the tribute.

“We take this opportunity to thank you for the support and affection since January 2020 until today; these certificates mean a lot to us as a unit.

We commend the whole team in your office and the people of CAR whose support equally made our duties easy,” CSP Muhabwa said.

He pledged the commitment of Rwanda National Police in collaboration and cooperation in varied matters of security and the welfare of the people of CAR.