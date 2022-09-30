CAF Sanctions 4 Players From Mazembe

Taarifa Sports Desk has reliably learned that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned 4 players from Mazembe football club based in DRC.

They are Kabaso Chongo, Christian Kouame, Philippe Kinzumbi and Tandi Mwape. Their suspension was effective Wednesday, September 28.

The first three are suspended for four matches for having received red cards last season during the semi-final second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup against Berkane RS in Morocco (1-4).

While the player Tandi Mwape is suspended for a single match for having received two yellow cards during the same meeting.

According to the Lushois club, the players are paying “at a high price” for the unspeakable attitude of the Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye during this meeting.

Exempted from the preliminary round of the Champions League-CAF, the Lushois Ravens will go to Kampala on October 9 to meet Vipers SC, without these 4 titular players.

The latter were also on the list of 35 Mazembe players to take part in the African campaign, except for Trésor Mputu Mabi.