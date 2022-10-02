19 Rwanda Government Officials Benefit From KOICA’ CIAT Training Program

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the premier grant aid agency of the Korean government, has closed a 1-week training program under the theme ‘Capacity development for Master teachers and Sector Education Inspectors for ICT in education (Rwanda) 2nd year online seminar’, which was virtually held at the Rwanda Management Institute (RMI) from September 26 to 30

Since 1991, KOICA has provided Rwandan government officials with opportunities to gain first-hand knowledge of Korea’s development experience to contribute to their individual development and their organizations through its CIAT program (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow).

This program is the third of a 3-years training series for Capacity development for Master teachers and Sector Education Inspectors for ICT in education designed to share Korea’s experience in this field.

Exceptionally this year an additional training program was organized according to the strategic training project implementation plan in KOICA.

This program is specially designed to align KOICA’s flagship projects namely CADIE(Capacity Development for ICT in Education) and TQUM(TVET Quailty Management in Rwanda).

CADIE project is one of KOICA’s flagship project with REB under MINEDUC from 2017 with budget of 7 billion Rwandan Francs.

It covers ICT training program for more than 24,000 inservice teachers, 120 master teachers, 416 SEIs, 30 DEOs and building 61 smart classes throughout Rwanda until 2023.

TQUM is a project with RP from 2020 with budget of 8 billion Rwandan Francs. It covers Training of Trainers for more than 2,200 TVET teachers, attending TVET Management and Leadership workshops for more than 1,000 stakeholders.

Through these projects and training programs, KOICA is supporting Rwanda’s hope for becoming ICT Hub in African continent.

Speaking at the event, Mr. CHON, Gyong Shik, the country director of KOICA Rwanda office, said “This program is carefully customized and designed to fit the needs and expectations of Rwandan officials in developing the capacities of education leaders and experts for ICT in education. KOICA believes that as the course proceeds, its purpose has been established and will successfully be accomplished by the end of the course series.”

“KOICA hopes that what trainees have learned over the past week will help them a lot in their daily duties, they will be able to apply what they learned to their daily work.”

According to one of these training beneficiaries, participants learned about Korea’s education development experience, which has empowered them and strengthened their skills and capabilities.

He believes that it will help them contribute to finding solutions for ICT in education that the country needs to thrive in the current fast-changing world.

Since 1991, KOICA has been implementing its grant aid programs in Rwanda, disbursing about US$150 million through various projects and capacity-building programs. KOICA officially opened its Rwanda Office in 2011.

KOICA currently has over ten ongoing projects in Rwanda in the education, agriculture and ICT sectors. With the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA has also supported the GoR in response to the pandemic by providing a mobile testing vehicle, walk-through testing booths and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth about USD 1 million.