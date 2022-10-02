RPF Members In Europe Meet To Discuss Their Role In National Development

Over 500 members of the RPF Inkotanyi in Europe over the weekend met in Geneva, Switzerland for their 10th retreat, bringing together party members living in Europe.

The retreat follows similar gatherings that were held in Belgium, France, United Kingdom and The Netherlands.

This year, the participants came from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Rwanda, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Jean-Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, urged the members to always engage their children and the youth in general on the country’s history, and values that embody the Rwandan culture which all nationals are expected to embrace, irrespective of where they are.

Minister Bizimana also challenged them to always find time and visit the country, saying this helps them understand their motherland.

On his part, State Minister Nshuti thanked members on their role in nation building and conveyed to them greetings from President Paul Kagame, the RPF Chairman.

He stressed Rwanda’s resolve to leverage national unity as the foundation of the country’s development.

Prof. Nshuti told members that Rwanda’s development cannot be deterred, saying that those who want to promote divisionsm will never ever be allowed to lead the country.

He later updated members on the state of Rwanda’s cooperation with countries in the Great Lakes Region.