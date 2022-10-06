Zimbabwe Elected into International Civil Aviation Council

Zimbabwe has been elected into the United Nations specialised agency for civil aviation after winning a historic seat during the International Civil Aviation organisation Council (ICAO) elections which were held in Montreal Canada.

Until Wednesday, Zimbabwe had not occupied an elective position in any UN organs and this victory will go down as a momentous achievement for the country and SADC region.

The elections took place on Tuesday during the ICAO assembly’s 41st session at its headquarter in Montreal Canada.

Meanwhile, ICAO) also announced it has elected 36 state members to its new council at the 41st assembly.

The council is a permanent body of the UN aviation agency composed of 36 member states elected by the assembly for a three-year term.

ICAO listed three groups of the council on its social media. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States are under Part 1; Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Iceland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Venezuela under Part 2; and Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mauritania, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe under part 3.

According to the ICAO, Part 1 was the election of states of chief importance in air transport.

Part 2 was the election of states not already elected in Part 1 but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

Part 3 was the election of states whose designation will ensure that all the major geographical areas of the world are represented on the council.

The council convenes and carries out the directions of the assembly.

The ICAO, with 193 member states, sets and audits safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations. ICAO assemblies take place once every three years.