West and Central Africa Port Handlers Trained to Avert Terrorism

The ECOWAS Commission and the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa have developed technical cooperation activities and capacity building and tools for stakeholders in the maritime and port safety and security system.

The training is within the framework of the 2020-2024 Priority Action Plan to eradicate Terrorism in the ECOWAS Area, in particular in its component 4 relating to the strengthening of border management and security controls at land, air, sea and river.

The ECOWAS Commission is organizing training on “the International Code for the Security of Ships and Port Installations (ISPS) and the upgrading of ports to enhance maritime and port safety and security. in West Africa”.

This training taking place at the PMAWCA/AGPAOC Professional Training Center (CFP), in Cotonou, Benin, started from October 3 and will continue to 14, 2022.

The main objective of this training is to build the capacity of port staff and actors involved in the safety and security of ports and maritime areas in West Africa according to the standards of the ISPS Code and the IMDG Code. (International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code).

This workshop will see the participation of experts in maritime safety and security from ECOWAS Member States, in particular Port Authorities, Maritime Affairs, the Council of Shippers, the National Navy, the High Command of the National Gendarmerie, Representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, and the ECOWAS Maritime Coordination Centres.

At the end of the training, a round table discussion will be organized on security issues in the port and maritime sector, bringing together experts during which recommendations will be formulated.