Top RURA Officials Fired

Three senior Rwanda Utilities Regularatory Authority (RURA) officials have been dismissed from their duties due to managerial failures and indiscipline.

A Prime Minister’s statement issued on Monday evening said the Acting Director General, Eng. Deo Muvunyi, the CFO, Pearl Uwera and the Human Resource Manager, Fabian Rwabizi have been dismissed from their positions with immediate effect.

Engineer Muvunyi was appointed early February 2022.

Managerial failures mean shortfall of duty or performance in directing and controlling an organization, function or team.

Their dismissal comes a few days after RURA faced immense pressure due to an incident that involved MTN subscribers , including members of security institutions and diplomats, being hacked.

Telecommunications is regulated by RURA. Subscribers’ pravacy, safety and security is under RURA’s mandate.