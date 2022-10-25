Taiwan Warns Of Worse Military Situation across the Taiwan Strait

Chiu Kuo-cheng the Taiwan Defense Minister has warned that the current military situation across the Taiwan Strait could take a turn for the worse if not handled cautiously.

However, Chiu Kuo-cheng said the nation’s armed forces are always prepared and constantly sharpen their abilities.

At a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip William Tseng voiced concerns over the delay of several arms sales, which might affect the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Chiu said that concern “is what the enemy hopes for,” as it allows them to make a move before Taiwan is prepared, but the armed forces “would not be sitting around waiting,” and would continue to train with existing weapons.

The armed forces are always preparing for war and continuing to improve, Chiu said, adding that they could readily switch from a peacetime footing to a wartime one when the situation demands.

National Security Bureau (NSB) Deputy Director-General Chen Chin-kuang said “Taiwan has to be prepared for every possible situation.”

When pressed for a response on the possibility of war within a year, Chen said: “We will not rule out the possibility” that Beijing, in a bid to divert some of its internal pressure, could use coercion as an approach, forcing Taiwan to reach a peace deal on the premise of unification.