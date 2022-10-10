Shanghai To Host 5th China International Import Expo

Shanghai is all set to host China’s prestigious International Import Expo (CIIE) from 5th to 10th November 2022 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center.

According to organisers, the expo is expected to attract more than 400,000 visitors from over 100 countries and international trade organizations. This expo is expected to showcase 7 major industries in an area of 360,000 sq.m.

Rwanda delegates are also expected to attend this International Import Expo as the east African country is aggressively looking for markets to ship-out its products.

This will not be the first time Rwanda is represented at this Expo, In 2018, Rwanda delegates presented made in Rwanda products including coffee, and handcrafts at the expo.

The expo facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to advance the development of an open world economy.