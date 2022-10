Returning Customer? To continue reading this post you must Subscribe Now Returning Customer? Sign In

Rwandan peacekeepers under United Nations Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) conducted community work and provided medical treatment to 110 residents in Bossembele in YALOMONI Village, Sector West of CAR, 150 kms from Bangui. The community work included clearing bushes and constructing a livestock trading area for the local community. During the community work, pregnant […]