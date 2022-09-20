The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest yesterday alongside her husband at King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle in an event where 500 dignitaries and heads of state including President Paul Kagame who is also the Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth gathered at Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

The King George vault VI memorial chapels is an annex to the main chapel and were added to the north side, behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969.

It is generally open to the public and three services take per day there according to UK’s outlets.

President Kagame signed in the book of condolences at Lancaster House ahead of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

So far, Rwandan officials across the world including diplomats and religious leaders in their different ranks have expressed their tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II.

In his statement, Ambassador, Claver Gatete and Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations wrote on his Twitter wrote saying, “the Queen’s devotion to the Commonwealth can be seen in the success of the family of 56 countries spanning Asia, Africa, the Pacific, Europe and America.”

While Ambassador of Rwanda to the UK, Johnston Busingye, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Lebanon, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan described the Queen as a person of extraordinary character and humility.

“The Queen was hospitable and welcoming in all times I met her. She was a person of humility. In all times I met her, she treated me as a parent instead of a queen.”

“She extra-ordinarily loved children and was an informed person. I remember one time when I met her while I accompanied my daughter; the Queen was mesmerized and started to ask her where she attends the school and so forth.”

This week also the Anglican Church alongside British people living in Rwanda paid tribute to the Queen.

Manasseh Gahima, the Bishop of Gahini Diocese said the Queen is a significant person to the Anglican Church in Rwanda particularly, the Anglican Church of Rwanda.

“The Queen’s leadership was exemplary in her time and we mourn for her together with the British people,” he said.

The Anglican church of Rwanda roots its origin in Britain and one of the roles of the Queen in the church was to designate the head of the Anglican Church in the world.

This week also Anglican Church members and British people living in Rwanda gathered to commemorate the life of the longest-serving monarch in history.