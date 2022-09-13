Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has detained three staff from Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) suspected of forgery and embezzlement of public funds.

The accused allegedly used fabricated documents and invoices to make cuts from payments.

Those who are detained include Theoneste Nzaramba, the Managing Director of Mibirizi Hospital, Domitien Nkurikiye of RSSB, Placide Bigirimana at Gihundwe hospital in Rusizi district, Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, a staff of RSSB at Nkanka Hospital.

The Spokesperson for RIB, Dr Thierry Murangira said that all the suspects are accused of forgery and embezzling of funds and have been detained as further investigations continue.

He said the accused committed crimes of forgery between 2020 and 2022, that they forged documents indicating they were on official assignments so as to receive allowances that are usually allocated to staff on the field.

In addition, the staff are also accused of fabricating invoices indicating that the hospitals delivered medical services to them.

The RIB’s investigations found out that almost Rwf30 million in government funds were embezzled from the criminal scheme.

According to RIB Spokesperson, “the investigation has found out that malpractices and forgeries were committed under the coordination of Theoneste Nzaramba, the Managing Director of Mibirizi Hospital and a chain of RSSB’s staffs responsible for delivering invoices.”

Their dossier has been handed over to prosecution.

Article 276 of the law determining offences and penalties in general states that any person, who in any manner, forges or alters documents by forged signature or fingerprint, falsifying documents or signatures or impersonation, forging agreements, its provisions, obligations, or discharged obligations, commits an offence.



Any person, who, with fraudulent intent, produces a false written document, causes to write false statements or produces a conflicting declaration, is considered to commit the offence of forgery.



Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years but not more than seven years and a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million or only one of these penalties.