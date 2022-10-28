President Kagame Has arrived in Maputo

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has held a tête-à-tête discussion and a bilateral meeting with his host President Fillipe Nyusi, in Maputo, Mozambique.

According to the Rwandan Presidency, the focus of their discussions is on the ongoing cooperation.

Rwanda and Mozambique have a list of cooperation agreements including in the security domain. Rwanda maintains about 2,000 troops engaging in counter‑insurgency operations in Cabo Delgado, a northern Mozambican region since July 2021.

As of January 2022, Rwanda and Mozambique signed an agreement expanding the cooperation of the two countries’ security forces- this means Rwandan troops will stay longer in the Cabo Delgado Province.

The Mozambican army reports say the presence of Rwandan troops since July 2021 helped restore state authority in its areas of responsibility, namely in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, where they have been conducting combat and security operations that led to neutralisation of the Ansar Al Sunnah Terrorists.

An estimated 3,000 people were killed and 820,000 displaced in the northern province of Cabo Delgado over the past four years.