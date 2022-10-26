Police Warns Motorcyclists On Pedestrian Rights

Rwanda National Police has warned motorcyclists who abuse road safety standards such as Zebra crossings.

Numerous motorcyclists were found to be violating Zebra crossings, one-way traffic, green zones and making U-turns at prohibited junctions.

In an operation launched on Monday morning, October 24, along the newly upgraded Sonatube-Kicukiro center highway; at least 150 road users were caught in various violations.

RNP Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police CP John Bosco Kabera urged them to avoid reckless behaviors that would lead to preventable accidents.

“In a space of just three hours, about 150 road users were caught in various violations. They include drivers and motorcyclists, who were speeding through pedestrian walkways, taxi-moto operators and cyclists, who were riding on the wrong side of the road violating one-way traffic, and those crossing the road through green zones; motorists who were making U-turns at prohibited junctions; and pedestrians who were crossing the road through protected zones, which is also prohibited,” the Police Spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, accidents in Rwanda decrease from 1,467 in 2019 to 1,024 in 2021.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 report, more than 1.3 million people died in road traffic crashes globally-nearly 3,700 people die on the world’s roads every day and about 50 million others survived with serious injuries.