MTN Rwanda Announces Finalists Of Level Up your Biz Season 2 In Partnership With Inkomoko

MTN Rwanda in partnership with Inkomoko Entrepreneur Development (Inkomoko) has announced the finalists of the second season of the Youth Empowerment Initiative, Level Up Your Biz.

The 6-youth led local SMEs will receive intensive business skills training sessions, communication and advertising platforms. The identified businesses from the 6 finalists are:

Roumeza Limited (Misozi brand) manufactures sportswear in Rwanda and sell sportswear and sporting accessories like gym bags proudly made in Rwanda. The Kandid makes decorative candles from natural waxes such as coconut wax, and beauty products including body butter made from shea butter and plant oils. Flove ltd is also a Fashion and textile, this is a startup that manufactures eco-friendly and reusable bags with a drive of empowering teenage mothers in Rwanda by providing them with employment opportunities. Kayko deals in ICT solutions with an android application that allows micro-businesses to record their sales, expenses, and credits, and accept digital payments. VUGA UKIRE INITIATIVE offers online Psychotherapy and psychoeducation while Real Brothers LTD produce mushrooms and mushroom tubes (seeds).

MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer Mapula Bodibe addressed the media and said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the finalists of the second season of Level Up Your Biz. SMEs account for 41% percent of all private sector jobs in Rwanda.”

She added that, “By supporting youth-led SMEs, we re-affirm our commitment towards them for they play a critical role in creating jobs for Rwandans and an impetus for a robust economic growth. We believe that such an initiative will go a long way in boosting these businesses and giving them the momentum required for healthy growth.”

Level Up Your Biz was first launched in 2021 and is geared at empowering and providing youth-led businesses with the right entrepreneurial skills and knowledge that will strengthen their innovative capabilities amidst an evolving digital world.

Aretha Mutumwinka Rwagasore, Rwanda Managing Director, Inkomoko said that Level Up Your Biz is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain business skills from Inkomoko and digital tools from MTN.

“Inkomoko is more than proud to support Rwandan youth-led businesses in creating opportunities in fast-growth sectors that contribute to the country’s economic development,” she said.

The announcement and subsequent support of the selected SME’s is part of MTN Rwanda’s commitment to the economic growth of the nation and as an enabler for SMEs to thrive.