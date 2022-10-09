Minusca Decorates Burundian Contingent in Sibut

Soldiers of the 7th Burundian contingent in Sibut were on Friday awarded medals of honour.

According to the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic, these medals symbolize the recognition of the contribution of the Burundian soldiers of the Minusca to the restoration of peace in the CAR.

The awarding ceremony was presided over by Lt-Gen Sidiki Daniel Traoré, Commander of the Minusca Force.

He appreciated the multifaceted work carried out by the Burundian contingent in compliance with the requirements of the Minusca mandate during the 12 months of service in the CAR.

The Security Council authorised the deployment of MINUSCA, a multifaceted United Nations peacekeeping operation, on April 10, 2014 out of concern for the security, humanitarian, human rights, and political crisis in the Central African Republic and its implications for the region.

Burundi has about 762 troops deployed under MINUSCA in Central African Republic. Of these include 747 troops, six experts on mission, and five staff officers).