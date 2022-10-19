Live2Lead Leadership Conference To Convene In Kigali

Corporate executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders, political leaders are scheduled to gather in the capital Kigali for the 8th edition of Live2Lead Leadership Conference on 21st October 2022 at Kigali Convention Centre.

According to organisers, this conference is produced by Maxwell Leadership in Atlanta, USA and broadcast globally.

The leadership development experience has, over the past eight years, helped participants to shift paradigms – intentionally supporting them with practical tools and key takeaways – to apply when they return to work. This years’ experience will deliver the same promise.

The Kigali event is habitually given a Rwandan context – with the presence of a panel of corporate, government, and civil society influencers in the country.

Rwanda’s prominent thought leaders engage in lively discussions and give timeless value to the delegates.

Previous panelists have included, Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Hon. Paula Ingabire, Clare Akamanzi, Mr. Richard Tusabe, and Dr. Diane Karusisi, among others.

Fred Swaniker, one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs, will be the keynote speaker, live at KCC this year. Hon. Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Deputy Governor National Bank of Rwanda, will also address the delegates at KCC.

John Maxwell says, “Everything rises and falls on leadership”.

Live2Lead 2022 is designed to help senior leaders to better appreciate the impact of their thinking and behavior on the performance of the team and organization. Speakers will emphasize what transformational leaders do and don’t do.

Participants will assess where they are doing well and what they need to do differently– to improve theirs and the performance of their teams.

According to Annet Baingana, the CEO of AB Leadership Solutions, the producers and presenters of the Rwanda event, the aim of the conference is to provide every leader with an opportunity to be propelled to excellence – through professional leadership coaching.

“Prepare to enhance your own leadership abilities during this half-day event that is jam-packed with time-tested leadership principles and personal growth techniques,” says Baingana.