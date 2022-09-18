President Paul Kagame who is also the Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth is in London for the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Kagame signed in the book of condolences at Lancaster House ahead of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Kagame joined other heads of government from across the world and commonwealth leaders for the funeral.

Prior to the funeral, Kagame will attend a pre-funeral event hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

President Joe Bidden and his wife Jill Bidden and France’s Emmanuel Macron will also attend the event among other leaders across the world.

UK media outlets said Prince William, Harry and the queen’s other six grandchildren held a vigil around the monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

Rwanda remains UK’s strong ally since the country joined the Commonwealth Nations in 2009.