Guinea Loses Hosting Rights For Africa Cup of Nations 2025

Patrice Motsepe, the head of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said they are looking for a new host for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after deciding that Guinea could not stage the 24-team tournament.

“I visited Guinea out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss Caf’s willingness to advise and work with the football stakeholders to build football infrastructure and facilities in the light of the decision not to proceed with the AFCON 2025,” Motsepe said.

Motsepe recently visited the West African country and informed Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya of the change during a meeting in Conakry.

In 2014, Caf gave Guinea the 2023 competition while Cameroon was anointed for 2019 and Cote d’Ivoire for 2021.

But Cameroon was stripped of the 2019 tournament as the country was deemed unready and Egypt filled in.

Cameroon was then awarded the 2021 tournament, which eventually took place in January 2022 after a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cote d’Ivoire was due to host the 2023 tournament next June and July but that has been moved due to weather concerns to January 2024.

After the latest reconfiguration, Cup of Nations organisers have given African football associations until 11 November to register their interest in staging the month-long extravaganza.

On 16 November, Caf will send out a broad outline of what will be expected from potential hosts who will have to submit their final plan before the middle of December.

Following site inspections throughout January, Caf executives will announce the new hosts on 10 February 2023.

The decision to seek fresh pastures for the continent’s most prestigious national men’s team tournament comes seven months after Doumbouya issued a decree declaring that the organisation of the 2025 Cup of Nations was in the national interest and a priority.