ex-French President François Hollande In South Kivu

Former President François Hollande of France has been sited in the province of South Kivu in Bukavu for the inauguration of an African Institute of Minimal Invasive Surgery of the Panzi Hospital of Doctor Denis Mukwege, the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his remarks on Wednesday at the facility, François Hollande spoke about the security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We see that there is violence wherever there is war. But we talk less about the violence that is committed here than in other places in the world. What should not be done is to establish a hierarchy between violence,” he said.

François Hollande has promised to use his person to conduct international advocacy for the return of peace in the DRC.

According to him, France and other personalities will continue to mobilize so that the serious crimes committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo do not go unpunished.

In turn, referring to a regional military intervention in the DRC, the former French Head of State believes that an international force of action and not of interposition is needed to pacify the region.

According to him, indeed, if MONUSCO was not in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the security situation would be worse.