Coffee Exports Fetched U$2million in 3rd Week Of October- NAEB

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) reported Monday that Coffee exports last week raked in a total of U$2,032,245.

Official government data indicates that the country shipped out 271.9 Metric Tons of coffee destined for Poland, UK, USA, Switzerland, and France.. According to sales, average pricing was U$7.5/Kg.

Rwanda has a national coffee production targets ranging from 267, 000 to 420,000 bags per year.

Rwanda Coffee farmers’ federation in 2020 secured Rwf60 million (US$556,000) funding for adoption of internationally accepted coffee packaging bags from Bangladesh part of a sustainable plan that will enable farmers to expand their coffee export market.

Meanwhile, Data for Tea exports for last week shows that 334.6Metric Tons were exported valued at U$978,704 shipped to Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and the United Kingdom.

For horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports last week, NAEB said the country shipped out 523.4Metric Tons fetching U$653,393. Major destinations of these horticultural products include, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.

Other agri-export products ranging from Animal products (U$251,544), Cereals, grains & flour (U$1,686,545), Roots & tubers (U$147,340), Oleaginous crops(U$1,499,536), Pulses (U$48,079) and others (U$309,850). These were destined to DRC, Qatar, & Ethiopia.