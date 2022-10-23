China Boasts Of Creating Two Miracles of Fast Economic Growth, Long-term Social Stability

President Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee’s first plenary session held on Sunday, according to a communique.

He also presented the Party’s new central leadership when meeting the press Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee are: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

President Xi Jinping said China will open its door wider, and will be steadfast in deepening reform and opening-up across the board, push for high-quality development and create more opportunities for the world.

Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for the development, Xi said, adding that in the past 40 years of relentless reform, China has created two miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability.

He also said Sunday the 20th CPC National Congress was a congress of holding the banner high, pooling the strength, and promoting solidarity and dedication.