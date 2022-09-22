In the next 20 years, Boeing has forecast it will sell over 1,010 new planes valued at U$176 billion to boost overall air traffic across Africa.

Boeing an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles worldwide, has predicted that intra-regional and domestic networks across the African continent will grow with a robust 6.1% compound annual growth rate.

Overall Africa air traffic growth is forecasted at 5.2%, the third highest among global regions.

Boeing provided the data as part of its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the company’s long-term assessment of global demand for commercial airplanes and services.

African aviation traffic has recovered at a strong pace in 2022 with pent-up demand and economic growth driven by higher global commodity prices allowing African airlines to recover their flight operations to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

“Africa’s above world average annual economic growth of 3.1%, combined with increasing rates of urbanisation and a growing middle class population will continue to be the drivers of Africa’s long-term traffic demand,” according to Boeing.

Also initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and Single African Air Transport Market are expected to further stimulate trade and intra-regional connectivity.

African carriers are well-positioned to support intra-regional traffic growth and capture market share by offering services that efficiently connect passengers and enable commerce within the continent, said Randy Heisey, the Boeing Managing director of commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa.

“We forecast an increase in the average aircraft size and seats per aircraft for the African fleet, as mid-size, single aisles, like the Boeing 737 Max, will be the most in demand for the continent,” said Randy Heisey.

According to extra data availed by Boeing, more than 80% of African Jet deliveries are expected to serve fleet growth with more sustainable, fuel-efficient models such as the 737(pictured above), 777X and the 787 Dreamliner, with nearly one in five deliveries replacing older planes.

It also said the demand for aviation personnel will rise to 67,000 new professionals, including 20,000 pilots, 21,000 technicians and 26,000 cabin crew members.

Commercial services opportunities such as supply chain, manufacturing, repair and overhaul are valued at U$80billion.