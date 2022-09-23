It has emerged that controversial Prince Harry who two years ago plunged the monarch into a quargmire recently refused to have dinner with his father King Charles III.

Furious Prince Harry snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales at Balmoral after a row with his father when the new monarch banned Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen died, sources have claimed.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted his wife to join him as royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to their beloved mother and grandmother on September 8.

However, Britain’s new King phoned his youngest son and told him it was ‘not appropriate’ for the former Suits actress to be there, according to reports.

It is claimed that in the ensuing row, during which Harry fought to persuade his father to allow Meghan to come with him, he missed a flight carrying William and their uncles Andrew and Edward to Scotland – and with it the chance to bid farewell.

The prince – who plunged the monarchy into crisis after he and the duchess sensationally quit royal duties and left the UK for California two years ago, before making a series of stunning allegations against The Firm – was so angry that his wife had been banned, and that he had missed his first flight, that he refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla.

Instead, he ate with the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex before leaving early the next morning.