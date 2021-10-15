Lifestyle
Zuma Enjoying Jail From Opulent Home
Former South African President Jacob Zuma underwent surgery on August 14, 2021 at the time he was serving a 15-month prison sentence.
Zuma was in June 2021, sentenced to fifteen months in prison for contempt of justice, but this controversial former president was released on medical grounds.
According to court, Zuma should serve the remainder of his sentence in his domain of Nkandla, an expensive residence which makes up the backbone of his political and judicial battles.
The Nkandla Estate nestles in the remote hills of KwaZulu-Natal. This is where Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma was born on April 12, 1942.
Once off the highway, you have to take winding lanes and pockmarked with potholes. Cattle sometimes stand in the way, as if to remind visitors that they are going to meet a man who, in his childhood, was a herd keeper.
However, the opulence of Nkandla Homestead tells a different story: that of a former president accused of bribery and embezzlement.
The whole is rustic in style, with traditional houses with round thatched roofs. There is nothing flashy about the property, seen from the outside. Yet it is at the heart of one of the biggest scandals of the Zuma presidency.
Barely elected in 2009, the new head of state began work to secure the plot. What should have been an upgrade turned into an unbridled expansion project.
The cost of the site fell from 1.5 million to 12 million euros, financed with public funds. “Comfort in complete safety”, ironically sums up an investigation conducted by the Public Defender.
Each adjustment was justified in a ministerial report favourable to President Zuma. The swimming pool is a fire-fighting basin. The amphitheater, a soil retention wall. Add to this a reception centre for visitors, a clinic (presented as essential in this medical desert) and a helipad.
Cattle ruminate inside a new enclosure, even the barnyard has been redesigned for safety reasons: poultry now nest in a hen house where they will not trigger motion detectors.
This is the place where Zuma will complete his sentence.
Rwanda Lifts Ban On Bars After 18 Months
Bar owners all over Kigali are delighted over the partial re-opening of bars after eighteen months since they had been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a recent cabinet meeting held three days ago, partial re-opening of bars was one of the resolutions and this was met with great joy from both bar owners as well as revelers that used to frequent these places but weren’t anymore since they had been shut down.
Social media platform Twitter was awash with different messages from different users of the platform who expressed their joy at the re-opening of the bars and they expressed how they had missed going out and said how they could not wait for September 23, the day they were allocated to re-open.
Taarifa on Thursday evening caught up with the proprietor of Iwacu, formerly known as Plus 250 located at Sonatube in Kicukiro and had a talk with him in regard to the news of re-opening of the bars, the impact of the closure on businesses as well as life post bar closure.
Mugisha Eugene says that he was so glad to receive the news of the re-opening of the bars and to him, it is a life coming back. ‘’Everyone in the world, Rwanda inclusive was affected by the pandemic and seeing that bars are being re-opened, it is something very good.’’
Asked about life during the closure of bars, he had a sad tale to tell.
‘’Iwacu was established in November 2019 so you can see that we had not been in business for long and after a few months, Covid came in and it was followed by the lockdown. A lot of expenses had to still be paid whether we were working or not and it was not easy,’’
He goes on to say that during the lockdown, online business had to be paid a lot of attention to as it was the only way they could keep up with serving their clients although it was not easy. ‘’We had to resort to different delivery services and outside catering and that way, we were able to last longer in the pandemic,’’
Eugene says that he sadly had to lay off a number of staff as there was no way he was going to keep them all when there was no business due to the lockdown and closure of the bars. ‘’I had to let some of them go and keep just a few that I could manage to pay because there was no way I could keep paying them when I was not bringing in any money.’’
With the re-opening of bars, there are issues likely to come up with the management, clients, authorities but he says that he is very well aware of these and he has put in place a number of measures to combat those.
‘’First of all, there are some clients who are really big headed and do not want to follow the guidelines put in place such as handwashing, sanitizing, social distancing, wearing face masks appropriately but I have spoken to the security personnel here to make sure that they enforce the guidelines,’’ he said,
‘’We are also in touch with the police because we earlier had a scenario where we were once shut down by the police because our clients were not observing the SOPs and right now, we do not want the same to happen and we shall not hesitate to call the police to come pick up a client who is unruly for us to have peace,’’ he chipped in.
As he concluded, he called upon different clients who are now returning to the bars, he reminded all that Covid-19 is still there. He asked them not to relax in the fight against the pandemic because if they do, we are bound to return to the times we have been in for the past couple of months.
16 Years Of Wahu-Nameless Marriage
This september, two celebrated Kenyan artists that got marriage 16 years ago, are a couple that remains in a solid marriage that has inspired the showbiz industry.
Rosemary Wahu Kagwi and David Mathenge aka Nameless are arguably the most solid showbiz marriage in Kenya. They walked down the isle on September 10 more than a decade ago.
The two, whose marriage boasts of having produced two beautiful daughters 16-year-old Tumiso and Nyakio, eight, keep growing from strength to strength.
As a matter of fact, they even have a docu-reality show on Showmax titled My Love, which details some of their best-kept secrets in their 23-year-long journey of love.
“Six months into our marriage I remember doubting if I would manage, and I know for a fact the feeling was mutual. But look at us now, 16 years later still going strong,” Wahu wrote.
She also explained that there is so much she wishes she knew when she was getting married, but is glad they’ve both learnt and continue to learn along the way.
According to her, all the lessons gathered in marriage have helped them to become better people, better parents, and better partners for each other.
“I love you my Moody Monski. You are my best friend, or as Tumi would say, you’re most definitely my for-lifer,” she praised.
Wahu and Nameless exchanged vows on September 10, 2005, at a colourful ceremony held on the shores of Lake Naivasha.
They first had physical contact in 1997 when Wahu, appearing as a backup performer, shared a stage with the man who would become the father of her children.
“I said “I do” to you, and 16 years on, I still do. Here’s to the rest of our lives. Happy anniversary babe. I love you Nameless,” she concluded.
Benin: Former First Lady Rosine Soglo Dies At 87
Grief has struck the people of Benin following the passing of former First Lady, wife of Nicéphore Soglo, who presided over Benin from 1991 to 1996, died this Sunday, July 25 in Cotonou. She was 87 years old.
Rosine Soglo, whose real name is Rose-Marie Honorine Vieyra, passed away on Sunday, July 25 at the age of 87 in her residence in Cotonou.
The former First Lady was admitted to a Cotonou clinic specializing in cardiovascular care several days ago.
Her health had stabilized, and even improved, over the past two days, but it deteriorated rapidly in the morning, according to a source close to the family. She then wished to be taken home, where she passed away.
“Benin has lost a fighter woman,” responded government spokesman Wilfried Léonce Houngbedji. “We will keep her the image of a brave and exceptional woman,” said Patrice Talon in the evening, who presented his condolences to the Soglo family, with whom he nevertheless maintains relations.
On many occasions since being elected President of the Republic, Rosine Soglo has indeed spoken very harshly to the Head of State.
Loud voice
Wife of president, Rosine Soglo will have been much more than that.
Before her husband took office, during his tenure and long after it ended, she was, for several decades, one of the strongest voices in the Beninese political scene. She was also one of the main actors, as her political weight was important.
Coming from a wealthy family from the Afro-Brazilian community living in Ouidah, she met her husband in France as a teenager. They married in 1958 While Nicéphore Soglo joined the National School of Administration (ENA), Rosine Soglo studied law.
In the early 1960s, Nicéphore Soglo was appointed Minister of the Economy to General Christophe Soglo, who then led the country.
But the 1972 coup led by Mathieu Kerekou pushed the couple into exile. They did not return to Cotonou until the 1990 national conference took place.
