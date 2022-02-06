National
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives
A delegation from Zimbabwe has been in Rwanda to acquaint themselves on how to prop sustainable development of cooperatives.
According to Rwanda Cooperation, this delegation was drawn from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, led by its minister Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni.
“They concluded a study visit on strategies put in place by Rwanda to implement sustainable development of cooperatives,” Rwanda Cooperation agency said.
Rwanda Cooperation serves as a global gateway for knowledge exchange and promoting innovative development initiatives through national and international cooperation.
The Zimbabweans also met the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Bayisenge Jeannette and met with officials from Trade Ministry , Rwanda Cooperative Agency , and the National Cooperative Confederation of Rwanda.
They discussed policy, legal and institutional frameworks for Cooperatives Development. The structure of Cooperative Movement in Rwanda, and initiatives to promote Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, among other things.
Delegates also visited various tea, milk, coffee, manufacturing, and housing cooperatives across the country.
Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized
A strange carnivore that repeatedly sneaked out of the forest reserve to maul herders cows late at night has finally been trapped and killed.
Residents of Gishwati had been living in dire panic fearing they would also be attacked.
Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.
It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.
Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.
Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.
This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.
In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.
Tshisekedi Pressed to Declare National Mourning For Ituri Massacre victims
Jackson Ausse Afingoto a Deputy of the National Assembly has asked the head of state to declare 3-days of national mourning to honour the lives of over 100 people massacred in Djugu, Ituri province.
Afingoto sent an open letter to the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, this Thursday, February 3, 2022, asking him to decree 3 days of national mourning in memory of the victims of the massacres in the territory of Djugu (Ituri) and that of Matadi Kibala (Kinshasa).
“Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was a very special day for the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a single day, from East to West, we lost more or less 100 people. Children, women, men violently massacred in the East. And as if that were not enough, the drama happened in Matadi Kibala and also the accident in N’sele,” Afingoto said in the letter.
He added that for me, “I ask, with a wounded heart, to proclaim on the occasion of the Council of Ministers tomorrow (Friday February 4) national mourning. This is for us, the only way, the only means that can allow us to empathize with the ours who have left”, explained the Jackson Ausse Afingoto.
On Tuesday late night, a ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) attacked a displaced persons camp at Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province summarily killing more than 60 people.
President Kagame In Nairobi For Bilateral Talks
Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Thursday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya where the two discussed bilateral and regional affairs.
According to Kenya State House handlers, “President Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, held one-on-one talks with President Kagame who was in Kenya on a working visit.”
During the meeting, President Kenyatta and President Kagame discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport. The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.
After his return to Kigali, President Kagame via his twitter handle said, “I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N’bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered !!!”
President Kagame’s visit comes days after his government opened the land border with Uganda on Monday ending nearly three years of closure.
“The Gatuna border is open. Currently trucks, Rwandan citizens, returning residents, are crossing to Rwanda,” Government Spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Monday.
She said the two countries were working on anti-coronavirus health measures and that other categories of travellers would be allowed too once those measures were put in place.
The border closure had choked off commerce on a major regional transport artery that funnels goods from the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa in Kenya through Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
