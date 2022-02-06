Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives

A delegation from Zimbabwe has been in Rwanda to acquaint themselves on how to prop sustainable development of cooperatives.

According to Rwanda Cooperation, this delegation was drawn from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, led by its minister Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni.

“They concluded a study visit on strategies put in place by Rwanda to implement sustainable development of cooperatives,” Rwanda Cooperation agency said.

Rwanda Cooperation serves as a global gateway for knowledge exchange and promoting innovative development initiatives through national and international cooperation.

The Zimbabweans also met the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Bayisenge Jeannette and met with officials from Trade Ministry , Rwanda Cooperative Agency , and the National Cooperative Confederation of Rwanda.

They discussed policy, legal and institutional frameworks for Cooperatives Development. The structure of Cooperative Movement in Rwanda, and initiatives to promote Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, among other things.

Delegates also visited various tea, milk, coffee, manufacturing, and housing cooperatives across the country.