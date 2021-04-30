South-Africa
Zimbabwe Vows To Reclaim Africa’s Breadbasket Crown
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to propel Zimbabwe to reclaim Africa’s Breadbasket crown through implementing a series of adjustments in the country’s Agriculture systems.
He made the remarks on Thursday while presenting at the high-level virtual meeting on feeding Africa , under the theme “Leadership to scale up successful innovations”.
This high-level dialogue was attended by Heads of States and Government.
Mnangagwa said African countries must share experiences on technology and innovations to transform agriculture.
“Once more we shall become the breadbasket of Africa. In Zimbabwe between 2020 and 2021, crop yield is expected to increase by 199% for maize harvest, 128% for the harvest of traditional grains (and) 94% for cotton harvest,” President Mnangagwa said on Twitter.
President Mnangagwa said his Government launched the National Development Strategy 1 aimed at attaining a “Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Status by 2030,” whose main thrust is to achieve food and nutrition security and accelerate value addition and beneficiation.
According to him Zimbabwe’s Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy launched last year premised on achieving a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025, is anchored on climate-smart technologies, extension services and increased innovations.
“To alleviate the challenges associated with agriculture financing, the Agricultural Finance Corporation has been established. Models of strengthening existing contract farming arrangements are constantly reviewed to increase overall agriculture productivity, profitability, and fairness, over and above the access to finance aspect.”
Mnangagwa said there was a need for bold and decisive leadership to climate-proof agriculture against the vagaries of the weather as well as pandemics such as Covid-19.
“It is imperative that we ensure the existence of a well-functioning agriculture knowledge, technology and innovation ecosystem, anchored on requisite agronomic and animal husbandry practices.
“My Government has identified an array of key programs and projects for the transformation of agriculture. These include the climate-proofing Pfumvudza/lntwasa concept; design, construction, rehabilitation and expansion of irrigation infrastructure; adoption of efficient water use technologies; promotion of the highly nutritious traditional grains; agriculture mechanisation; as well as soil conditioning and fertility management, among others,” the President said.
The virtual meeting was also attended by the president of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr Akinwumi A Adesina, president of the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Dr Gilbeft F Houngbo, executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Right Hon Tony Blair and chief executive officer of the Dangote Group, Mr Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
‘Black People Don’t Support Black Businesses’ is Biggest Lie
The biggest business lie ever sold is that black people don’t support black businesses.
How many times have you heard that black people do not want to support black business ventures?
Is there any truth in this? If it is true, what could be the reason for black people not supporting each other?
There is no empirical foundation to support this belief, or any other concrete evidence that proves so.
Here is my argument on this particular issue: This rhetoric is the most convenient post-rationalisation and the only discourse people can come up with.
Let us break it down: Who owns taxis that transport us daily? Who owns the tuck shops where we buy our spices and recharge vouchers? Who owns the printing shops where we photocopy our important documents? Who owns the bars where we buy our cold beer? Who owns the stands where we buy tasty, local kapana? Who owns the hair salons where we braid and cut our hair?
The list is endless.
The truth is blacks support black-owned businesses!
The only problem is that most black people, who own and operate businesses that need proper marketing, do not market them, and when they do, they spend nothing on marketing, unless they are uploading simple posters on their WhatsApp statuses.
That is it.
A few businesses do not really need extensive marketing, but since you are not the only one offering your particular services or retailing your product, your business does not exist in a vacuum. It exists in a real market.
Why do you think just because you are black you are going to open your business and deserve some sort of patronage or special dispensation?
* Tyenimolo Leonard is the co-founder of Common Sense Advertising at Walvis Bay.
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has expelled the Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo (pictured above) from cabinet after an investigation discovered that he stole a total of Kwacha1.4million from the Ministry’s project account on Covid-19, to use as allowances on a strip to South Africa last year.
“I cannot have in my cabinet any individuals who either spend money budgeted for one thing on something else or do not ask tough questions to ensure that the money they are spending on something was budgeted for that purpose,” Chakwera said.
President Chakwera has insisted on pursuing thieving public officials implicated in the Kwacha 6.2billion investigative audit on Covid-19.
According to reliable reports from the capital Lilongwe, an audit into the funds showed that labour Commissioner Hlalerwayo Kelvin Nyangulu pocketed Kwacha 829170 while Kandodo got Kwacha 613587.47 in allowances while they accompanied the president on a trip to south Africa in October 2020.
The audit showed gross abuse. “As far as I am concerned, anyone who steals or wastes public funds is a traitor to our country,” the president said.
Kandodo, who once served as the country’s Finance Minister, conceded that he was “disappointed” for being dropped from cabinet.
Namibia’s White Population Urged To Share Wealth
Whites who make less than 5% of Namibia’s 2,4 million people control almost 80% of the country’s wealth and for this matter they are being urged to share with the poor.
President Hage Geingob says white Namibians should share the wealth they have accumulated over the years otherwise the less privileged might take it.
He made these remarks during a courtesy call with the newly established Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) headed by Nangula Uaandja at State House last week.
“We are not saying white people must give everything up but we must share. We must share and if we don’t, they [the have-nots] will take it from us by force and destroy everything,” Geingob said.
The president was explaining to the NIPDB executive team and board that peace and development will come second if inequality is rife and the unemployment rate continues to increase.
“When inequality is so rampant you cannot speak of peace and development. You can have good ideas but they will be destroyed by those who are in the streets,” Geingob said explaining the harsh realities on the ground.
Geingob did, however, say that black people who have been accumulating wealth over the last 30 years should distribute it for all to be uplifted.
“People who are benefiting now are the haves including the black ones, so we are not just talking about the white people,” he said.
He said currently Namibia is a place where all can come to the table and talk peacefully.
“So while we have this good time to communicate and talk, let us hold hands and see all of us develop this country and maintain peace,” he added.
The president further said the board should find ways to harmonise the social issues the country faces and get investments into the country because the history of the racial divide which left whites prospering while oppressing black people is still so visible in today’s life.
“Therefore, we need someone to talk to the business people and explain to them that we are open to doing business, however, we have big problems in our country coming from a background of apartheid,” he added.
Geingob has previously said Namibia’s status as an upper middle income country belied the fact that about 80% of its population, mostly black, lives in poverty, while whites who make less than 5% of Namibia’s 2,4 million people were wealthy.
“We are proud to be an upper middle income country … But that is forgetting that we are coming from an apartheid background where blacks were left out,” he said at a virtual session at an event organised by international organisation Horasis.
“Distribution is an issue, but how do we do it? We have a racial issue here, a historical racial divide. Now you say we must grab from the whites and give it to the blacks, it’s not going to work. That is not our purpose here,” he said.
