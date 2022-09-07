For five days, Rwanda is hosting the 12th edition of the African Green Revolution Forum Summit under the theme ‘Grow. Nourish. Reward – bold actions for resilient food systems’.

Global experts and world leaders are exploring actions needed to accelerate strategies towards resilient food systems.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa told delegates during a plenary session on accelerating food systems in times of crisis; that the continent needs to take urgent steps to boost crop production and adopt climate sensitive sustainable farming practices that ensure food-self sufficiency.

Mr Mnangagwa said Africa’s agricultural systems will face a myriad of challenges that include climate change shocks such as droughts, floods, extreme heat, cyclones and other disruptions.

Africa is a net importer, spending between U$35billion and U$50 billion annually on importing food, the majority which can be grown in Africa.

The Zimbabwe leader has also called on African countries to reduce the gender disparity in the Agriculture sector, in which women make up about 62% of the labour force.

There can be no success in Agriculture without the participation of women, he said to a standing ovation from the delegates.

President Mnangagwa also met with his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame at village Urugwiro where the two held talks.