ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit

Zigama Credit and Savings Society (ZIGAMA CSS) has announced a net profit of Rwf13.7 billion for the year 2020. It is an increase from Rwf11 billion recorded as net profit in 2019.

This was communicated during a General Assembly held today at the Defence Headquarters, Kimihurura.

The meeting was chaired by Honorable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, and attended by the Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Jean Bosco Kazura; as well as service chiefs and heads of security organs; and a selected list of members.

During the meeting, Zigama CSS leadership headed by its chairman Board of Director Dr. James Ndahiro expressed optimism for its development despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the country’s financial status in general, thanks to the guidance of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force, Paul Kagame, who advised the Cooperative to invest in digitalisation and IT earlier on in 2005.

“All that we registered for the last year as interest was mainly due to the use of IT services. Members were quick to embrace the technology and this has helped to positively sustain the Bank. We recommend the guidance received from the Commander- in- Chief who emphasised that we should invest in digitalisation and IT systems, it was the best way to go and we realised that especially during the COVID-19 pandemic” said Dr James Ndahiro.

ZIGAMA CSS continues to expand the use of IT services such as Mobile money, Mobile application, ATM, USSD, SMS message to facilitate its members for different transactions.

ZIGAMA CSS is a financial cooperative with membership drawn mainly from Security Organs namely Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Correctional Services, National Security Services, and Rwanda Investigation Bureau.