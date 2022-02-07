Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit

A delegation from Zambia Police Service (ZPS) led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in Charge of Administration, Doris Nayame Chibombe arrived in Rwanda on Sunday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening policing cooperation between the two Police institutions.

The delegation visited Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Monday, February 7, at the General Headquarters in Kacyiru, where they were received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations (DIGP) Felix Namuhoranye for a bilateral meeting.

The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza.

DIGP Namuhoranye said that Rwanda National Police and Zambia Police Service have had tangible achievements since the signing of the cooperation pact.

Rwanda and Zambia Police institutions renewed their cross-border cooperation in December 2020 when they reinforced their channels of Police cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.

ALSO READ: IGP Munyuza in Zambia for Police bilateral meeting

“Rwanda and Zambia Police have enjoyed cordial relations since 2015 and continue to share experience and expertise in ensuring safety and security of our people. Together, we have so far achieved various tangible marks that include reciprocal visits, establishment of channels of police cooperation on exchange of crime related information, fighting terrorism, drug and human trafficking, transnational organized crimes as well as skills development and training among others,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.

Their visit to Rwanda is also aimed at understanding the feasibility and management of private security companies in Rwanda.

RNP is the regulator of private security service providers in Rwanda with a department charged with supervising the firms.

Currently, there are 16 private security companies registered in Rwanda with over 23,000 personnel.