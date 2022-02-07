National
Zambia Police Service Delegation In Rwanda For Study Visit
A delegation from Zambia Police Service (ZPS) led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in Charge of Administration, Doris Nayame Chibombe arrived in Rwanda on Sunday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening policing cooperation between the two Police institutions.
The delegation visited Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Monday, February 7, at the General Headquarters in Kacyiru, where they were received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations (DIGP) Felix Namuhoranye for a bilateral meeting.
The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza.
DIGP Namuhoranye said that Rwanda National Police and Zambia Police Service have had tangible achievements since the signing of the cooperation pact.
Rwanda and Zambia Police institutions renewed their cross-border cooperation in December 2020 when they reinforced their channels of Police cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.
ALSO READ: IGP Munyuza in Zambia for Police bilateral meeting
“Rwanda and Zambia Police have enjoyed cordial relations since 2015 and continue to share experience and expertise in ensuring safety and security of our people. Together, we have so far achieved various tangible marks that include reciprocal visits, establishment of channels of police cooperation on exchange of crime related information, fighting terrorism, drug and human trafficking, transnational organized crimes as well as skills development and training among others,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
Their visit to Rwanda is also aimed at understanding the feasibility and management of private security companies in Rwanda.
RNP is the regulator of private security service providers in Rwanda with a department charged with supervising the firms.
Currently, there are 16 private security companies registered in Rwanda with over 23,000 personnel.
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives
A delegation from Zimbabwe has been in Rwanda to acquaint themselves on how to prop sustainable development of cooperatives.
According to Rwanda Cooperation, this delegation was drawn from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, led by its minister Hon. Dr. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni.
“They concluded a study visit on strategies put in place by Rwanda to implement sustainable development of cooperatives,” Rwanda Cooperation agency said.
Rwanda Cooperation serves as a global gateway for knowledge exchange and promoting innovative development initiatives through national and international cooperation.
The Zimbabweans also met the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Bayisenge Jeannette and met with officials from Trade Ministry , Rwanda Cooperative Agency , and the National Cooperative Confederation of Rwanda.
They discussed policy, legal and institutional frameworks for Cooperatives Development. The structure of Cooperative Movement in Rwanda, and initiatives to promote Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, among other things.
Delegates also visited various tea, milk, coffee, manufacturing, and housing cooperatives across the country.
Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized
A strange carnivore that repeatedly sneaked out of the forest reserve to maul herders cows late at night has finally been trapped and killed.
Residents of Gishwati had been living in dire panic fearing they would also be attacked.
Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.
It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.
Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.
Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.
This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.
In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.
Tshisekedi Pressed to Declare National Mourning For Ituri Massacre victims
Jackson Ausse Afingoto a Deputy of the National Assembly has asked the head of state to declare 3-days of national mourning to honour the lives of over 100 people massacred in Djugu, Ituri province.
Afingoto sent an open letter to the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, this Thursday, February 3, 2022, asking him to decree 3 days of national mourning in memory of the victims of the massacres in the territory of Djugu (Ituri) and that of Matadi Kibala (Kinshasa).
“Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was a very special day for the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a single day, from East to West, we lost more or less 100 people. Children, women, men violently massacred in the East. And as if that were not enough, the drama happened in Matadi Kibala and also the accident in N’sele,” Afingoto said in the letter.
He added that for me, “I ask, with a wounded heart, to proclaim on the occasion of the Council of Ministers tomorrow (Friday February 4) national mourning. This is for us, the only way, the only means that can allow us to empathize with the ours who have left”, explained the Jackson Ausse Afingoto.
On Tuesday late night, a ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) attacked a displaced persons camp at Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province summarily killing more than 60 people.
