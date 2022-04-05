ZAMBIA and Rwanda have signed seven Memoranda of Understandings (MoU) aimed at fostering trade and investment cooperation, immigration matters, health, fisheries and livestock development among other things.

Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo signed on behalf of the Zambian Government, while Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta signed for his country.

President Paul Kagame on Monday arrived in Zambia’s touristic capital, Livingstone for a two-day State Visit and was received by his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

The two leaders held tête-à-tête talks before having a bilateral meeting with members of their delegations.

Later the two presidents toured Victoria Falls, a waterfall on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa that provides habitat for several unique species of plants and animals.

President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema later in the day hosted President Kagame to a state banquet aboard the Royal Livingston Express train.

According to an editorial in a Zambian daily-mail, Rwanda and Zambia have resolved to cooperate in enhancing sustainable agriculture through research development, extension and technology transfer, eradicating of pests and diseases, water management and irrigation and agriculture mechanisation.

” This is a great move for both countries because we believe that we must look for home-grown solutions to the problems that beset us as African nations.

This is what will earn us respect on the global stage. We cannot always be seen to be begging from the West, or running to Western countries for solutions,” reads the editorial.

“Our focus is that before we look elsewhere for opportunities, we must seek for solutions within our region,” President Hichilema said on his Facebook page.

From the time he took office last August, President Hichilema has set his eyes on neighbouring countries with a view to building strong trade ties. And, therefore, we hope that this only marks the beginning of the culmination of his vision and dream to increase trade between Zambia and its neighbours.

We also remember his statement at the Intra-African Trade Fair back in November, where he stated that; “Trade is key for development and poverty reduction. We look forward to a time when Africa will unlock trade potential at entrepreneurial level, especially that we have abundant natural resources that can be used to create regional value chains to grow our economies.”

One of the reasons given for Zambia’s low economic performance over the years is that largely it imports far more than it exports, thus denying itself foreign exchange.

And so we hope that this, and many other opportunities in future, will change the narrative of the country and, ultimately, its economic outlook, and Rwanda is a good start.

Currently, sugar accounts for the bulk of Zambia’s exports to Rwanda, amounting to US$7 million in 2020.

But overall, trade between the two countries has been on a steep since 2016 when it peaked to slightly over US$25 million, then dipped to about US$5 million in 2020, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.