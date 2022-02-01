‘Zaire self-defense’ Militia Sets Parallel Administration in Ituri

A notorious militia group named ‘Zaire self-defense’ has for the past days been terrorizing residents of Mambasa community in the tormented province of Ituri in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Emerging reports reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicate that this militia group has set up a parallel administration and are demanding from those in charge of the mining centers an amount of U$100 and 1 kg of gold per week to stock up on weapons.

The militiamen of this Zaire self-defense group are accused of numerous abuses in the chiefdom of Walese Karo.

Mambasa community leadership issued a statement on Saturday denouncing the atrocities subjected on the community by these militiamen and asked the competent authorities to track down these armed men who destabilize the peace of citizens.

“Following certain serious facts recorded in this area, the Mambamusa community notes with regret that the atrocities of the Zaire militia from Djugu to Mambasa is an act of provocation and sabotage of the steps taken by the Head of State for the pacification of Ituri,” said Pascal Bauwa, the president of the Mambamusa community.

In December 2020, in a report addressed to the President of the UN Security Council, the group of experts on the Congo had recognized the existence in Djugu of this armed self-defense group called “Zaire” while several notabilities of the territory of Djugu have often denied it.

The UN placed this militia on the list along with all the other armed groups operating in Ituri. Zaire had been accused of having “contributed to insecurity” although its organization and structure remained “fuzzy”.