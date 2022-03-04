YouTube Doesn’t Allow Artificially Increased Views

Various artistes have been called out for buying views for their music on YouTube channels.

Speaking during a YouTube Music Conversation last week, YouTube Kenya communications manager Sharon Machira said YouTube deletes ‘views’ perceived as a bot behaviour and not an actual human-initiated view.

“Views reflect how many times a YouTube video has been watched,” she told Word Is.

“YouTube doesn’t allow anything that artificially increases the number of views, likes, comments or other metrics either by using automatic systems or serving up videos to unsuspecting viewers.”

Nigerian Addy Awofisayo, head of music, sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube Music, encouraged fans to watch ads on the creator’s content.

“Creators make money through advertising, and so when you are watching their channel and an ad is there, when you watch that ad, you are helping the creator make money on YouTube,” she said.

Addy added that creators have the authority to decide how often ads should appear in their content.

“YouTube is a source of income and so make an effort to monetise your content.”

YouTuber Natalie Tewa acknowledged that there is currently more training on how to earn money through YouTube.

“When I started, I was confused about what I was supposed to do. Right now it’s different since YouTube and Google takes content creators and trains them on what to do and so on,” she said.

“It is a new industry and there is so much potential, I feel like now people have realised it’s a career since we have support.”

She said consistency is key.

“The more you create content, the more you earn. For a video, the huge amount I have earned was Sh500k. It’s a video on ‘Travel to Mombasa on a budget’. I got 1.6m views and most of my viewers were from the US, so the ads were many.”