Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
As the world concludes a campaign of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence 2021, youths have been urged to join the efforts against GBV.
All stakeholders are encouraged to put special focus on mobilizing the growing number of young people as allies in promoting gender justice and preventing GBV on and offline.
The call was made by rights organizations AfriYAN Rwanda, Health Development Initiative (HDI) and Rwanda Men’s Resource Center (RWAMREC) and supported by the Ministry of Gender as they marked the end of the ‘Orange Campaign’, themed: “Speak Out! END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE”.
Evode Niyibizi the Country Director of AfriYAN Rwanda says, “Rwanda is lucky to have a very dynamic young generation with commitment to drive positive changes in our society. When it comes to eliminating gender related issues and GBV, putting them at the center and investing in their potentials are key towards a gender just and violence free society.”
Country Director of KOICA Chon, Gyongshik said, “The 16 days of Campaign provided us an opportunity to reflect on the emerging issues of inequality that put women and girls at risk especially in COVID 19 pandemic era. KOICA will continue to cooperate closely with the government of Rwanda and local organisations to end GBV and to contribute to achieve the global goal in Gender Equality.”
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.
The ‘Orange Campaign’ was organized during the 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness, boost advocacy and create opportunities for discussion about the challenges and possible solutions on how best Gender Based-Violence (GBV) can be prevented and eliminated.
Under the ‘Orange Campaign’, the three organizations conducted social media campaigns and hosted several inter-university debate competitions.
They also hosted a workshop for young influencers aimed at encouraging adolescents and youth under 35 who make up 78% of Rwanda’s population, to participate more in meaningful and inclusive policy and decision making.
Silas Ngayaboshya Director General of Gender Promotion and Women Empowerment noted, “Fighting GBV concerns us all. However, changing mindsets and attitudes that have been instilled in our society for centuries requires multiple interventions. One of those is to involve young people who can be groomed from a young age to have a more gender sensitive approach in everything that they do. While culture and religion should be respected, we must evolve, sieve through and identify which of the norms and beliefs encourage discrimination and abuse and which ones are progressive. That is the only we will win this fight.”
“Fighting GBV is a commitment that we should all sign up for and the 16 Days of Activism are not only a reminder of our responsibility but also a challenge to all of us to evaluate and check ourselves, to push for more and most importantly, to do more as individuals and institutions,” says Sylvie Nsanga a Local Gender Activist.
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
The Uganda government and Democratic Republic of Congo have claimed they have defeated the Allied Democratic Front rebels earlier than planned.
According to a joint announcement on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said they have destroyed four enemy camps inside the DRC and captured 34 fighters associated with the terrorist group.
A statement issued on Monday also said 31 Congolese hostages had been freed, suggesting the ADF were also using civilians as shields against the aerial and ground raids.
Maj-Gen Leon-Richard Kasonga Cibangu, FARDC spokesman and Brig-Gen Flavia Byekwaso, spokeswoman for the UPDF, issued a joint statement assuring the public of strict adherence to international law, respect for human rights as well as the rules of engagement that state the forces will only target hideouts of the terror group.
“In order to gain the loyalty of the population and reverse the harmful propaganda instilled by the ADF and their allies, the FARDC and the UPDF have launched a vast awareness campaign and are carrying out civil-military actions, which are already bearing fruits,” the two armies said.
To coordinate the joint military field operations, Major General Camille Bombele Lohola of the FARDC has been appointed to lead the operations as the mission commander.
He will coordinate operations between the Ituri (Ituri province) and Beni (North Kivu) sectors. His mission will be to ensure that military operations proceed normally in the context of the pooling of forces and the tracking down of negative forces made up of the ADF MTM Islamists, CODECO militiamen and other armed groups operating in the Beni/Ruwenzori and Ituri areas.
President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly on Monday that some terrorist forces are also operating in other neighbouring countries. This is the case of the ADF, which especially scour the common border between Uganda and the DRC.
“So, in order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” he said.
120 Poor Families To Relocate To Modern Housing
A total of 120 poor families in Rubavu district are scheduled to be relocated into a magnificent modern integrated housing facility.
Rwanda is pursuing a nationwide program to establish Integrated Development Model Villages as part of total liberation of the country.
While inaugurating one of such model villages, President Paul Kagame previously said “the ongoing phase of the liberation struggle is about achieving transformation and being the Rwandans and Africans we should be”.
“This model village shows that Liberation is not simply about words, it is about action. It is an example of what we can accomplish and that we can do a lot more. You must each play your role, beginning with taking care of the home you were given. Liberation means believing that a good life is not a right only reserved for others, every Rwandan deserves it,” President Kagame said during the 25th liberation anniversary.
These Model Villages are built in collaboration with Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Reserve Force.
Meanwhile as of 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported 130 IDP model villages constructed countrywide. Out of these, 70 IDP villages were made of clustered buildings of 4-in-1, 2-in-1 and 8-in-1 units.
Rwanda, DRC Police Sign Cooperation Pact
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Congolese National Police (CNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, December 13, to formalize the cross-border bilateral cooperation in various pressing matters of policing.
The cooperation pact was signed in Kigali between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Commissioner General Dieudonné Amuli Bahigwa.
The agreement was a result of the bilateral meeting between the two institutions held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru and co-chaired by the two Police Chiefs.
CG Bahigwa and his delegation are in Rwanda since Sunday for a three-day visit.
The MoU binds the two Police institutions to join efforts against transnational organized crime and terrorism; smuggling and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances; proliferation of counterfeit currencies as well as small arms and light weapons.
Other areas of partnership include sharing of intelligence and expertise, conducting joint or simultaneous operations, fighting against cyber criminality, and human trafficking among others.
IGP Munyuza, while speaking during the bilateral meeting, said that the visit is a milestone in enhancing security cooperation between Rwanda and DRC.
“Our two countries are not only neighbours, but also brothers. Our region continues to experience a number of security challenges including Islamic jihadists, terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling among others, which requires us to establish strong cooperation and join efforts to combat organized, cross-border and transnational crimes threatening our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
He added that it is the primary responsibility of Police institutions to work closely together to ensure safety and security of the people, and pave the way for sustainable development of their respective societies.
“We need to create practical channels of sharing information and intelligence on crimes, conducting joint operations against criminals, and joint training to deal with the ever-increasing security threats and transnational crimes. This visit, therefore, provides another platform to discuss in detail issues affecting security within our two countries and how best we can work together to deal with them.”
On the signed Memorandum of Understanding, IGP Munyuza observed that it demonstrates shared intention to explore more formal arrangements in order to further enhance cooperation between the two Police institutions.
With CG Bahigwa the current chair of the regional Police body—EAPCCO—IGP Munyuza reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to work with DRC Police and other regional Police institutions in establishing a joint operational unit in Goma, Eastern DRC, to collect information on terrorism activities in the region as resolved in the recent General Assembly in Kinshasa.
“Fighting violent extremism is a complex battle that no country alone can defeat. We are, therefore, compelled to neither give them a chance for their networks to grow in our countries nor a haven on our territory to threaten security in our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
On his part, CG Bahigwa noted that such cross-border partnership initiatives provide a platform to collectively ensure stability in the Great Lakes region.
“Thank you for the brotherly invitation to this friendly country with which we share the borders. Our Heads of State have laid a channel for us to explore and pool efforts together to make our countries safer for the people and development,” said CG Bahigwa.
He added that the signed cooperation agreement will impact in combating cross-border crimes faced by the two countries.
“The memorandum of understanding will create impact to the successful cooperation of our two Police institutions in fighting cross-border and transnational crimes. Nowadays, it is essential that Police institutions work closely to be able to confront emerging security threats collectively and effectively,” CG Bahigwa said.
During his stay in Rwanda, Gen. Bahigwa and his delegation will also visit other RNP facilities including the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District and National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
