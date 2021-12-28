Opinions
Your Traffic Fines Go Back To The Community, But Police Would Rather You Slow Down
Rwanda National Police (RNP) has been taking heat from social media users that it punishes road users with exorbitant fines to fund itself.
On its part the police has time and again come out to assert that the assertion doesn’t have any factual basis and that the fines are contained in the law whose intention is to save lives.
But there is another aspect of fines that police hasn’t been saying: a significant portion of the fines goes back to the community.
This year alone, the police invested Rwf 997million in community outreach projects such as building houses for vulnerable communities, helping cooperatives impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and providing electricity to more than 4,000 homes.
In other words, although your Rwf25,000 traffic fine can go a long way, the police would rather you slow down.
Saving lives
To say that Traffic Police Officers board trucks or buses for deployment every day on our roads to extort money for Police own benefit, year-in-year-out, is an attempt to run away from the disaster that traffic accidents had become.
Some have even gone ahead to suggest that the speed limit cameras dotted all around Rwanda’s roads were installed for the same purpose; get more culprits to get more fines.
In the 2002 Presidential Order on the traffic police and road traffic, vehicles are to drive within speed limits of 25-80km per hour.
Last year, speed cameras were installed at every few kilometers in Kigali. Signposts for most parts of the crowded city limit speeds of not more than 40km/h.
Many drivers, for one reason or another, have fallen victim of the traffic regulations.
Drivers should actually be thankful that these controls are in place. They have saved many lives.
Here are the numbers.
During the first ten months of 2019, which is before the cameras were put up, road accidents from over speeding claimed 739 people.
The cameras came last year.
In same period of this year, according to Traffic Police data, indicates that the number of road accident victims dropped to 548.
This a whole 25.8% drop, which should actually be reason for celebration.
The data suggests that the police goes the extra mile to save lives and to build communities.
I suspect the police hasn’t talked about the money from fines finding itself in the communities is because traffic violators will claim that they are contributing to the community development kitty.
They would rather take the heat.
Opinions
Investing in Youth: Rwanda’s Sure Bet In The 21st Century Economy
“The reason why I chose this program is because I need to get the skills on fashion design that will help me to develop myself” said Divine, a young Rwandan girl who recently started working as a trainee for a Rwandan clothing manufacturing company <https://drive.google.c
George, the managing director of the company, emphasizes the importance of programs like the one Divine has joined: “we had an important skills gap, but now we are filling it thanks to the training program” he said.
This win-win situation between Divine and George is not unique. Rwanda has an ambitious goal to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2035, and it understands that investing in its people and matching the demand of employers with the skills of workers are necessary to achieve this goal.
Over the past four years, the government has embarked on a skills development programme among young people at various levels of education as part of its 2018-2024 development blueprint – the National Strategy for Transformation (NST).
This strategy aims to equip the over 200,000 youths entering the labour market each year with critical skills to become productive citizens with access to good quality jobs that can catalyse economic development and help address the challenges posed by issues such as climate change and the digital revolution.
There has been progress, but many challenges persist.
First, more than 90 percent of enterprises operate in the informal sector with few opportunities for upskilling.
Second, about 14 percent of the workforce in Rwanda is unemployed and not actively building market-relevant skills.
Third, the unemployment rate is about 21 percent for the youth.
Fourth, about 60 percent of the employed are in subsistence agriculture, retail, construction, and in jobs that typically have low productivity.
In other words, the country faces considerable levels of youth unemployment and insufficient access to quality jobs.
This situation is exacerbated by a changing global economy where labour markets are evolving at a fast pace.
So how can these young people be supported to become active and productive economic players?
A holistic approach where skills development plays a crucial role is required.
More specifically, Rwanda can find a path towards more productive employment by supporting skills upgrading in the informal sector to improve enterprise productivity and worker mobility.
The country also needs to enable the youth that are in training and those job-seeking to acquire the higher level and entrepreneurial skills needed by the formal sector, where better-paying jobs are found.
This includes in growing sectors such as energy, construction, transport, logistics, ICT, and tourism.
The World Bank is supporting these efforts comprehensively through two programmes. The Rwanda Priority Skills for Growth<https://projects.worldb
Based on that the project is now helping to expand opportunities for young people to acquire quality skills demanded by employers.
So far, the programme has supported training of over 27,000 to become change-makers in sectors such as climate change, energy, and transport.
Furthermore, PSG has helped revamped the Labour Market Information System to generate relevant evidence for young people to take control of their career and life trajectories while finding jobs that allow Rwanda to embrace the future and become a low-carbon and digital economy.
The initiative is also guiding policymakers towards better labour market and education planning while leveraging the opportunities emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, particularly for the adoption of digital business.
In addition to youths with strong technical skills, growing economies require professionals who can lead the economic transformation and innovate to expand the possibilities for the country’s development.
Hence, the second programme, the Eastern and Southern Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence (ACE II),<https://projects.worldban
These centres deliver quality post-graduate education and build collaborative research capacity in energy, ICT, data science, and education.
Going forward, these initiatives will need to be complemented by good quality jobs that can lead to sustainable and inclusive growth in the medium to long term.
There are at least three priorities to emphasize:
i) it is crucial to strengthen the foundations for skills development. Basic education is a building block for further skills development and, ultimately, employment in quality jobs. Foundational learning and skills are critical for maximizing returns on investments in post-secondary education.
ii) stronger efforts are needed to ensure girls are not left behind, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), typically male-dominated. Despite the government’s efforts to reach gender parity in in STEM by 2024/25, female students still account for only 32 percent of students enrolled in STEM programmes at the tertiary level. Structured pre-university or bridge academic support programmes can be considered to address pre-entry gaps for young women transitioning to tertiary levels.
iii) Rwanda’s vision to be a leading ICT Hub and become a digital and knowledge economy will require continued investment in digital skills and infrastructure. Digitization could generate about three million jobs by 2030, up from one million created in 2016, in professions such as content creation, processing and management, digital communication, analytics, hardware management, and software development and application management. In addition, specific skills and or professions associated with climate change adaptation and decarbonization will be required in solar power, climate-smart agriculture, and e-mobility.
The World Bank is a committed long-term partner supporting Rwanda on this journey.
Today, Divine is part of a quality training program that facilitates development of her human capital. Soon, she will also be able to create jobs for other young people: “Thanks to the training I am receiving, I am expecting to create my own fashion company” she said. Investing in skills development from a holistic perspective will ensure that the youth of the current generation can become the leaders of the future and apply their skills in a modern economy while contributing to a more prosperous Rwanda for all.
About the authors:
Rolande Pryce (L) is the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda and Ruth Karimi Charo (R) the World Bank Senior Education Specialist.
Opinions
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
Recently the Uganda government showed pictures and its military representatives and those of their Congolese counterparts inking their signatures on documents establishing a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Front rebels based in DRC.
By just tweeting and sharing real-time pictures of the agreement signing, the story was quickly picked up by various local, regional and international media houses. This triggered editorial preparations on the UPDF return to Congo.
Less than 24 hours after the signing only rumours emerged that the UPDF had hauled its tanks, locomotive artillery and an unspecified number of soldiers at the border waiting to be escorted by the Congolese military.
Hours later into the Congolese territory, the UPDF reported it had conducted dawn aerial and artillery strikes on the ADF bases. Local, regional and international media waited for any proof of the impact of aerial bombardments, there was none.
In a twist of events, other photos emerged showing log loaders and trucks loaded with wood logs and a road under construction, still upon verification some of these photos were from a west African country. This intentional information vacuum is causing mistrust of UPDF intentions inside DRC.
The Congolese military itself refused to acknowledge that the Uganda army had actually deployed inside their territory. However, a day later the Congolese police, military and defence ministry held a joint press conference and officially acknowledged the presence of the Uganda army.
A non-verified video clip emerged showing a UPDF artillery truck firing over a distant forested target. It was not proven whether the video clip was shot in DRC.
Later Ugandans on Twitter and various Whatsapp groups shared another video clip of a dozen tanks firing at a single target. But at least in this video clip, it showed inside the cockpit- there were Arab soldiers. The terrain was a desert and of course drones were used in filming the exercise – definitely this was not a UPDF tank unit and it was not inside DRC.
A Ugandan who shared this video on social media defended it saying he had gotten it from his brother, a member of the UPDF tank unit in DRC. Taarifa took a screenshot of the gunners in the cock-pit and asked him whether Uganda had Arabs in the UPDF tank units. We also asked him whether DRC is a desert terrain as shown in the video. “I think I was wrong to share this video,” he told Taarifa.
UPDF has become the first casualty of its own blackout on media. Ugandan media and Ugandans and various officials in Kampala have no dependable updates save for the radio-call updates from Maj.Gen. Muhanga Kayanja to his boss President Gen. Yoweri Museveni.
UPDF war Against ADF Is Not a domestic Matter
Speaking to various Taarifa sources in Kampala, there is a general perception that the Uganda Military thinks the hunt for ADF is a domestic matter that shouldn’t concern the regional and international community. This is a very regrettable mistake in modern warfare especially war on terror.
The recent terror attacks in Kampala and other parts of Uganda pushed security institutions in neighbouring countries on the high alert; Kigali, Nairobi, Dodoma had to quickly reactivate their intelligence systems to avert any possible dangers because the terrorists could be having sleeper cells across the region.
For the part of Kinshasha which has been conducting a protracted war against armed groups, the Kampala bombing hastened them to walk with Ugandans by quickly allowing them inside DRC to hunt down the principle ADF linked to the bombings in Kampala. This is the spirit within which the UPDF operation is viewed beyond Uganda borders- outsiders welcome the UPDF war against terrorists.
However, UPDF intentionally decided to create an information vacuum on this operation because according to the message on the wall in their situation room, they are treating it as a domestic matter.
ADF has ruined the lives of Congolese for over two decades; the same armed group has ramifications into the Rwandan armed factions based in DRC, the Ugandan rebel group ADF has been sighted in genocidal operations against Banyamulenge tribal people in Congo- therefore ADF with such a monster profile, operations against it by the UPDF cannot be a mere domestic matter.
Is The Operation Against ADF a Suspicious Matter?
Reliable sources in the Kampala corridors of power indicate that their intelligence and defence establishment are very suspicious of what is on the chest cards of the Kigali establishment as regards the UPDF presence in DRC.
The Ugandan intel aligned media outlets have for the past years portrayed Rwanda as sympathetic to Uganda’s enemies in DRC but have never shown any evidence to support their claims.
Rwanda which has on several occasions proved with evidence that Uganda government and its military have been actively coordinating, supporting, facilitating, training and hosting Rwanda’s enemies will not just ignore Uganda’s return to DRC despite the great intentions of war against ADF.
For example most FDLR, P5, FLN, RNC rebels captured alive from DRC and currently undergoing court procedure in Rwanda have revealed in their testimonies how Uganda and its military elements have been very instrumental in supporting them financially, technically and other forms with the ultimate goal of toppling the Kigali regime.
Of course Kampala’s suspicious nature against Kigali in regard to this operation definitely triggers suspicion from the Kigali establishment. If Kampala’s operation against ADF has no other ulterior motives that would injure or scratch Kigali interests then they should not view Kigali with suspicion.
UPDF should therefore invite the media (local, regional and international) on ground and guide them through their areas of operation so that they can report authoritatively on the war.
Rwanda’s deployment and successful surgical operations against Al-shabab terrorists in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique was conducted in full view and real time reporting by media. The Rwanda security force created no room for suspicion from Mozambique’s neighbours.
Taarifa will bring you realtime news on the UPDF operations in DRC.
Business
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
One of the most prominent trends amongst corporates in recent years is the growing focus on Corporate Social Investment (CSI).
Given the political, economic, social, and environmental crises that the world at large is confronting, corporates have a role to play in contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities they operate in.
Among the businesses impacting the community it operates in is Rwanda’s leading and only integrated cement manufacturer for over three decades, CIMERWA Plc.
CIMERWA Plc is the only cement company in Rwanda that mines raw materials, produces clinker concentrate, packs, and sells cement for general and civil construction.
Our production plant in Bugarama, Rusizi District near the South-Western border of Rwanda manufactures cement that enables us to serve the Rwanda market and neighbouring countries such as DRC and Burundi.
Established in 1982, CIMERWA Plc has actively contributed to the Rwandan market and is collaborating with communities, making a positive impact through its sustainability model.
2020 marked a milestone for us as CIMERWA; following approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), our shares were listed publicly.
CIMERWA Plc became the second company to list by introduction, and the tenth to be listed on the Main Investment Market Segment of the RSE.
The 344,575,560 shares (49% of 703,219,520 total shares) worth about Rwf 41 billion (US$41 million) are available for trading to the investor community at Rwf 120 per share.
“Strengthening Rwanda is a shared responsibility. We are cognizant of this fact and have a formula that works with a strong team, experienced, and committed Board. We have a resilient business model and supportive stakeholders.
As we continue in our journey, we are more than ready to continue supplying our SIMA NYARWANDA and stay on the course of delivering our business strategy,” says Albert Sigei CIMERWA Plc CEO.
CIMERWA Plc is fully focused on the journey of strengthening Rwanda and is laying a strong foundation for future generations while improving the livelihoods of Rwanda’s people.
We are committed to building strong partnerships with leaders and members of the local community, and CSI is ingrained in the way we do business.
CIMERWA Plc has established a range of CSI guided by our five key strategic pillars of Education, Health, Enterprise Development (with a special focus on women and youth), Environmental protection, and Sustainable Infrastructure Development.
Our CSI works in tandem with the overall business strategy, maximizing value for the company without sacrificing serving Rwanda’s communities.
Every social investment seeks to add value that is relevant to the affected stakeholders and promote community health.
Our investments protect and preserve local cultural heritage, are realistic, sustainable, and maintainable in the long run, and they tangibly bridge socio-economic gaps.
According to the Human Development report published by UNDP, Rwanda’s Human Development Index (HDI) value in 2019 was 0.543- putting the country in the low human development category. It is ranked 160 out of 189 countries and territories.
UNDP describes HDI as a “summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and having a decent standard of living.”
To improve the lives of those in communities across Rwanda, CIMERWA Plc has invested over Rwf 118,634, 711 towards CSI projects across our five key pillars since 2020.
This effort is part of our contribution to complement the good work being done by the Government through the country’s vision 2050.
CIMERWA Plc’s direct and indirect contributions are supporting the reconstruction of the local economy.
Rwanda’s construction sector remains one of the four key sectors that propel the country towards the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which aims to lay the foundation for sustained growth and transformation for the future with the private sector’s facilitation, maximizing the contribution to Rwanda’s development.
In response to the exceptional circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, CIMERWA Plc implemented numerous initiatives.
The company rose to the challenge by putting measures in place to safeguard the community it operates in.
This includes provision of face masks to employees and surrounding community members and launching of extensive Covid-19 awareness campaign in different markets surrounding the CIMERWA plant.
In addition, the CIMERWA Plc team also made a contribution towards the Covid-19 fund and assisted the Ministry of Health by facilitating screening and testing of all CIMERWA Plc staff and people in surrounding communities.
The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of effective governance in the water and sanitation sector.
During the pandemic, CIMERWA Plc has understood the challenge of striving to be an effective line of defence while facing threats on multiple fronts to keep water flowing.
We supported the construction of six (6) automated handwashing stations in the District of Rusizi, and the provision of clean tap water to surrounding homesteads.
With the operation of the CIMERWA Plc Water Treatment Plant, we continue to contribute to the health and economic development of Rwanda.
The water treatment plant, which has a capacity of 2,60 m3 per day, supplies clean water to more than 3,500 families in the neighbouring villages through company-owned pipelines. This is an important boost to sanitation and health in the area.
Another significant project that in improving the health of communities is the CIMERWA Factory Clinic, established at the plant premises in 1984.
It comprises a pharmacy, a 14-bed facility, and a laboratory manned by trained staff.
In addition to being open to the staff of the plant and their dependents, the health centre is available to the local population who pay a subsidized consultation fee.
The Health Centre records 1,200-1,500 consultations per month. Approximately 70% of the patients are local people, and only 30% are CIMERWA Plc employees and their dependents.
Monthly reports of check-ups at the Clinic are reported to the Government with close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.
Immunization is also carried out at the health centre, with vaccines provided by the relevant authorities.
In line with the Government of Rwanda’s priority to provide safe education for all, CIMERWA Plc supplied cement to the Ministry of Education’s school expansion project where over 22,000 classrooms were built nationwide over a short span of 3 months.
It also donated Rfw20M to supplement the Government budget in this program.
Additionally, CIMERWA Plc constructed and supports the L’Educateur school that caters to more than 500 students.
CIMERWA Plc’s also works to encourage entrepreneurship and SME development by establishing and supporting small business empowerment programs.
The Government of Rwanda has successfully created an institutional framework which is conducive to the growth of entrepreneurship.
A key example of our contribution is the establishment and support of a tailoring co-operative as well the establishment of the Muganza local produce trading market.
PPC Africa, Southern Africa’s leading cement manufacturer is the largest CIMERWA Shareholder with a 51% stake. CIMERWA Plc has strategically mirrored and aligned with PPC Africa’s Pan-African message.
“As PPC Africa we continue to thrive guided by our purpose to empower people so they can experience a better quality of life.
This purpose has driven integrated thinking across the group’s operations which also extends to our CSI. We’re all responsible for sustaining our communities and as a group we aim to assist, benefit and empower marginalised individuals and communities, using a strong developmental approach that utilises company resources for the benefit of individuals and communities,” says Mokate Ramafoko, Managing Director PPC International.
PPC has not only invested in the CIMERWA business, but has been instrumental in providing technical support and expertise, as well as providing further on-the-job training to our local employees.
PPC has been in the cement business for more than 125 years and is a public listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
PPC Africa is a leading provider of building materials and solutions, including high-quality and consistent cement, aggregates, metallurgical-grade lime, burnt dolomite, limestone, ready-mix, and fly ash.
Currently, it has 11 cement factories operating across the continent, the company has an annual production capacity of approximately 11,6 million tonnes of cement products. Headquartered in South Africa, it also operates in Rwanda, Botswana, DRC, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.
More than ever, PPC Africa is investing in ethical and sustainable operations.
It values its sustainable contribution to the growth and development of the communities that it operates in.
As we continue the journey to sustainably contribute to the growth and development of the communities that are part of PPC Africa’s footprint, our upcoming feature explores our activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Read more about PPC’s sustainability efforts, and learn how we are creating a better life for our stakeholders here:
