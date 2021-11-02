Business
Yahoo Permanently Leaves China
As of November 1, Yahoo said it had permanently suspended its services to mainland China.
“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” a Yahoo spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”
Yahoo’s move follows that of Microsoft Corp, which pulled the plug on Linkedin in China last month, marking the retreat of the last major U.S.-owned social network in China.
Linkedin cited a “more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China”.
Yahoo had already greatly scaled back its presence in China over the past few years. Prior to Monday, it had still operated a weather app and some pages that showed news articles in foreign languages.
Yahoo entered China in 1998 and in 2012 struck a deal with Alibaba Group to sell its stake in the e-commerce giant.
The deal also saw Alibaba obtain the right to operate Yahoo China under the Yahoo brand for up to four years.
Yahoo China later shut its email service and web portal but the brand retained a global research and development center in Beijing until 2015, when it was shut down.
Its departure comes as Beijing has imposed fresh curbs on its internet companies on areas from content to customer privacy as well as new laws.
On Monday, its new Personal Information Protection law designed to protect online user data privacy came into effect.
Business
American Firm Secures US$9M Loan To Scale Up Operations In Rwanda, Kenya
Ampersand Rwanda Ltd, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, has just secured a US$9 million loan facility from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its operations in Rwanda and Kenya.
The deal represents DFC’s first loan for electric mobility and signifies increasing investor confidence in Africa’s rising e-mobility sector.
Headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles (‘e-motos’ or ‘e-bodas’) that cost less to buy and operate, and perform better than the 5 million petrol motorcycle taxis in use across East Africa – all with up to 83% less carbon emissions.
The core of Ampersand’s business is the network of battery swap stations and fleet of batteries Ampersand
builds and operates. This system allows drivers to swap batteries faster than refilling a tank with petrol and shields vehicle buyers from the high upfront cost of a lithium battery pack.
Since its commercial launch in May 2019, Ampersand’s team has performed over 50,000 battery swaps, powering Ampersand’s fleet of 56 drivers for over 2 million kilometers.
DFC’s US$9 million loan will allow Ampersand to scale up the number of electric motorcycles on the road in Rwanda and Kenya to several thousand by the end of 2022.
The loan is part of DFC’s Portfolio for Impact and Innovation (PI²) initiative and contributes to DFC’s commitment to the U.S. Energy Compact and its target to address climate change with one third of its investments by 2023.
DFC’s facility builds on a $4 Million USD Series A round Ampersand secured earlier in 2021, which was supported by Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF) and TotalEnergies.
DFC’s investment also builds on early-stage support Ampersand received from USAID’s Development Innovation Ventures (DIV), Rwanda’s Green Fund and the UK Government’s Frontier Technology Livestreaming initiative, among others.
“We’re thrilled to have DFC on board with this historic investment, which is building momentum to electrify all of East Africa’s 5 million motorcycle taxis by 2030. DFC’s support underlines the viability and investability of electric two wheelers for mass-market customers in the Global South, and the importance of this market to reaching net zero.
On the eve of COP26 in Glasgow we believe more bold, fast-moving and innovative funds like PI² are urgently needed,” says Josh Whale, Founder and CEO of Ampersand.
“DFC is proud to support Ampersand in their important and innovative work bringing e-mobility and electric motorcycles to Rwanda and Kenya,” said DFC’s Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine.
“DFC is focused on making impactful investments in developing countries that will help communities progress and grow while simultaneously building resilience and prosperity for a clean energy future — this investment and the incredible growth that Ampersand has demonstrated in the market represents a great step in that direction.”
Business
Airtel Africa, UNICEF Sign Multi-million Dollar partnership To Scale-up Digital Learning For Children In Africa
Airtel Africa and UNICEF announced today a five-year pan-African partnership to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning through connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries.
By providing equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children, the partnership will help to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.
Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, is the first African private sector partner to make a multimillion-dollar commitment to ‘Reimagine Education’, a global initiative launched by UNICEF in 2020 calling for public and private sector investment in digital learning as an essential service for every child and young person across the globe.
This initiative aims to to give children a chance to catch up on their learning needs amid the ongoing global pandemic.
“Hundreds of millions of children in Africa have seen their education disrupted or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “By championing digital education for children in Africa, this partnership with Airtel Africa will help put children’s learning back on track.”
Airtel Africa’s financial and in-kind contribution for this partnership is US$57 million over five years to 2027.
The programme will call on technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet, enable free access to online educational content for learners.
It will also provide vital data insights to inform UNICEF’s work to scale-up digital learning and help ensure it is sustainable and meets students’ needs across Africa.
“As a business, we have focused on education as a key area of our corporate social responsibility, and we are delighted that this partnership with UNICEF will enable us to accelerate results. It also coincides with the launch of our new sustainability strategy, which lays out our commitment to education,” said Olusegun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa. “We are excited to be working with UNICEF to advance the education agenda on the continent through facilitating connectivity and online access to play a role in driving change,” he added.
The Airtel Africa and UNICEF pan-African partnership will benefit learners in Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
Business
Uganda Imposes U$1 Mandatory Covid test For Air Travellers
Passengers travelling to Uganda will now have to pay U$1 for a mandatory Covid-19 test as the landlocked country tightens containment measures to curb a possible third wave.
Uganda’s authorities say a Notice to Airmen (Notam) communicating the details of the mandatory testing requirements to all airlines is to be immediately processed and issued.
This is a departure from the previous norm where Kampala only tested citizens arriving from high risk countries.
The move will come as a blow to regional carriers including Kenya Airways, which has previously said the containment measures issued by some of the countries have a negative impact on demand. “The measure is intended to curb further importation of the deadly variants of the corona-virus into the country.
It is also to abet further spread of the disease and guard against the third wave,” said a statement from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.
The Ministry of Health in Uganda has set up the testing laboratories at the airport and trained laboratory technicians, data entrants and all the other port-health staff to manage the process.
“The turnaround time for the mandatory Covid-19 test results will be reduced from four hours to two hours and fifteen minutes. Five PCR test machines with capacity to test 300 samples per hour are in place at Entebbe. The facility has the capacity to test 3,600 passengers in 12 hours and 7,200 passengers in 24 hours,” said the agency.
The passengers will also be required to present a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours prior to travel.
The new directive comes as a blow to the airlines that are already struggling with the effects of Covid-19, which has seen carriers such as Kenya Airways cut their frequencies to Uganda.
KQ in July cut the number of flights to Uganda from 12 a week to nine citing low loads on the route as passengers kept off. Uganda is one of the key routes for Kenya Airways with the most frequencies within the region with low demand on the destination set to impact on the carrier’s earnings.
