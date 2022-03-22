Connect with us

National

World Water Day Celebrated In Lowkey

National

Rwanda To Launch Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution

National

No Survivors From China Eastern Boeing 737 Plane Crash

National

Chinese Envoy to Rwanda Winds up Tour of Duty

National

Former Prime Minister Of Mali Boubacar Keïta Dead

National

EAC To Officially Welcome DRC To The Bloc Next Week

National

UK's Prince Edward in Kenya

National

RDF Officers, Other Ranks Conclude Multinational Military Exercise In Kenya

National

Cardinal Kambanda Travels To Burundi

National

French Envoy Anfré Antoine Meets Minister Mukeshimana Over Paris Trip

National

World Water Day Celebrated In Lowkey

Published

22 mins ago

on

Countries across the world are today celebrating the international world water day usually observed on 22 March every year since 1993.

World Water Day, is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s theme  ‘groundwater’, draws attention to the hidden water resource that has always been critically important but not fully recognized in sustainable development policymaking.

Under the title ‘Groundwater – Making the invisible visible’, this year’s campaign will explain groundwater’s vital role in water and sanitation systems, agriculture, industry, ecosystems and climate change adaptation.

Almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater. As climate change gets worse, groundwater will become more and more critical.

About 2 billion people currently living without access to safe water. A core focus of World Water Day is to inspire action towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

According to UN water, “We must protect groundwater from pollution and use it sustainably, balancing the needs of people and the planet. Groundwater’s vital role in water and sanitation systems, agriculture, industry, ecosystems and climate change adaptation must be reflected in sustainable development policymaking.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?