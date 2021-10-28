World Bank Issues U$100M to Rebuild Cabo Delgado

Over U$100 million has been set aside by the world bank for immediate reconstruction of Cabo Delgado a province in Northern Mozambique that has been liberated from al-Shabab insurgents.

“With the recently reconquered areas, we have realised that there are many people who want to return to their areas of origin. But they cannot return without the basic conditions being in place. As a result, we have an additional 100 million dollars for support,” said Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique.

She adds that the new World Bank support comes on top of a first donation (also totalling U$100 million), announced in April and which was earmarked for the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN), which is promoting social and economic projects for youth inclusion across northern Mozambique.

The new donation, which is expected to be disbursed in January, the World Bank wants the money to be invested in the reconquered areas in the north of the province, and psychosocial support, reconstruction of public buildings and restoration of basic services are among the priorities.

The Reconstruction Plan for Cabo Delgado, approved in September by the Mozambican government, is budgeted at U$300 million, of which almost U$200 million is earmarked for the implementation of short-term actions, which include restoring public administration, health units, schools, energy, water supply, amongst other aspects.

Rwanda in July deployed in Cabo Delgado a 1,000-strong army/police joint force to pursue the al-Shabab insurgents.One month later, the Rwandan troops had liberated most parts of Cabo Delgado.

For the past four years, insurgents have controlled this part of Mozambique. These insurgents have been raiding villages and towns, killing more than 3,306 people – half of them civilians – and displaced at least 800,000 from their homes.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame recently flew to the provincial capital, Pemba Mozambique.

“You have done great work alongside Mozambican troops. You sacrificed and endured days and nights in the scorching sun, heavy rains,” President Paul Kagame said.

“The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country,”he adde.

For his part, Nyusi called Rwandan troops “real heroes”, adding that Mozambique’s “soldiers are forever indebted to you and we look forward to continuing rebuilding the lives of our citizens for the better”.

Since July, an offensive by government troops with support from Rwanda, later joined by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), allowed for an increase in security, recovering several areas where there was rebel presence, including the town of Mocímboa da Praia, which had been occupied since August 2020.