World Bank Issues U$100M to Rebuild Cabo Delgado
Over U$100 million has been set aside by the world bank for immediate reconstruction of Cabo Delgado a province in Northern Mozambique that has been liberated from al-Shabab insurgents.
“With the recently reconquered areas, we have realised that there are many people who want to return to their areas of origin. But they cannot return without the basic conditions being in place. As a result, we have an additional 100 million dollars for support,” said Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Mozambique.
She adds that the new World Bank support comes on top of a first donation (also totalling U$100 million), announced in April and which was earmarked for the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN), which is promoting social and economic projects for youth inclusion across northern Mozambique.
The new donation, which is expected to be disbursed in January, the World Bank wants the money to be invested in the reconquered areas in the north of the province, and psychosocial support, reconstruction of public buildings and restoration of basic services are among the priorities.
The Reconstruction Plan for Cabo Delgado, approved in September by the Mozambican government, is budgeted at U$300 million, of which almost U$200 million is earmarked for the implementation of short-term actions, which include restoring public administration, health units, schools, energy, water supply, amongst other aspects.
Rwanda in July deployed in Cabo Delgado a 1,000-strong army/police joint force to pursue the al-Shabab insurgents.One month later, the Rwandan troops had liberated most parts of Cabo Delgado.
For the past four years, insurgents have controlled this part of Mozambique. These insurgents have been raiding villages and towns, killing more than 3,306 people – half of them civilians – and displaced at least 800,000 from their homes.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame recently flew to the provincial capital, Pemba Mozambique.
“You have done great work alongside Mozambican troops. You sacrificed and endured days and nights in the scorching sun, heavy rains,” President Paul Kagame said.
“The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country,”he adde.
For his part, Nyusi called Rwandan troops “real heroes”, adding that Mozambique’s “soldiers are forever indebted to you and we look forward to continuing rebuilding the lives of our citizens for the better”.
Since July, an offensive by government troops with support from Rwanda, later joined by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), allowed for an increase in security, recovering several areas where there was rebel presence, including the town of Mocímboa da Praia, which had been occupied since August 2020.
President Paul Kagame in Mozambique
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has today kicked off his two-day working visit in Pemba, Mozambique. The visit will end tomorrow September 25.
On his first day, President Kagame is expected to address close to a thousand members of the Rwanda Defense Forces and the Rwanda National Police who are currently in the country and working with the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces (FADM) and forces from the Southern African Development Community (SADC)
Rwandan joint forces are currently deployed in Cabo Delgado Province in North-Eastern Mozambique where they have been successful in liberating several key towns from terrorist groups in collaboration with the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces.
Among the liberated towns is Mocimboa de Prala.
On his working visit, President Kagame will hold a tete-a-tete meeting with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi after which a bilateral meeting with their delegations will be held.
The two Presidents will as well witness the signing of various bilateral agreements and address a joint press conference.
Tomorrow, President Kagame will, together with Filipe Nyusi attend a Military ceremony for Armed Forces Day at the Pemba Municipal Stadium.
Mozambique Government Hails Operations By Joint Troops in Cabo Delgado
The Mozambican government has expressed its satisfaction with the advances made by the joint troops in the northern operational theatre, in Cabo Delgado province.
Intense fighting is ongoing in the province plagued by terrorists that have been in control since October 2017.
The minister of National Defence, Jaime Neto made the remarks on Monday in the capital Maputo during the launch of the commemorative week of the Day of the Armed Forces of Defense of Mozambique, which will reach its highest moment on the 25th of September this year.
“The result on the ground is positive. You are seeing the commitment of the Mozambican Defense Armed Forces and the friendly forces on the ground. Persecution is strong but, for us, it satisfies the pace at which things are happening,” the minister said.
He warned that it is still too premature to speak of a possible victory, but he assures that the troops continue to improve their combat strategies, with a view to consolidating the progress on the ground, cornering the terrorists who are currently scattered in some points in the areas of conflict.
However, Jaime Neto noted that there are still many challenges in the northern operational theater, but with the support of foreign troops, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) alert force and the Rwandan army, enemies are losing ground.
For liberated areas, the situation allows the safe return of displaced populations to their villages.
“As you know, the force is already far from the starting point. For example, we have already left the Awasse area, covering the whole of Mocímboa da Praia, as far as Palma,” he stressed.
As part of the commemorations for the week of September 25, the minister urged the FDS to give all its efforts to the elimination of terrorism in Mozambique and the actions of the self-proclaimed Junta Militar da Renamo, the largest opposition party, which constitute the largest threats to security and sovereignty.
In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for the Defense of Mozambique (FADM), Joaquim Mangrasse, assured that the Mozambican forces will continue to fight on land, sea and air to protect the territorial integrity and security of the people.
Rwanda Army Chief Of Staff Visists Mozambique
Rwanda Defence Force Army Chief of Staff (ACOS), Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga is on a 4-day visit to Rwandan Forces deployed in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.
Upon arrival at Mocimboa da Praia yesterday, the ACOS was welcomed by the Joint Force Commander, Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana who briefed him about the progress of military operations against terror groups in Cabo Delgado.
Lt Gen Muganga met Rwandan troops and commended them for the good work done since their arrival in Mozambique.
He further conveyed a message of appreciation from the RDF Commander-in-Chief, President Paul Kagame, for the security achievements gained since the Force’s arrival in Cabo Delgado.
The ACOS urged the Forces to keep the momentum and continue to be good ambassadors of Rwanda.
Rwandan troops in collaboration with Mozambican Forces fought and dislodged the terror groups from several towns including their main bases in MOCIMBOA DA PRAIA and other localities that include among others AWASSE, PALMA, QUIONGA, CHINDA, MBAU, MAPALANGANHA, TETE, NJAMA, QUELIMANE and most recently SIRI I and SIRI II considered to be their strongholds.
