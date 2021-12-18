Business
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program
The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved US$175 million in International Development Association (IDA)* financing to help advance Rwanda’s policy and institutional reform program for human capital development and inclusive economic growth.
This financing package consists of an US$87.5 million IDA grant and US$87.5 million IDA credit; and is the second in a series of three development policy financing operations, with the first US$150 million approved in December 2020.
One of the salient features of this program is strong multisectoral collaboration among several government ministries and institutions to collectively deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle.
The program addresses obstacles to human capital development by improving financing and enhancing families’ access to health, nutrition, education, and social safety net services.
It focuses on providing equitable opportunities for poor and vulnerable households to invest in their human capital, empowering women, and developing strong governance and accountability mechanisms at the decentralized levels.
The reform program is yielding impressive results. For instance, the proportion of regular beneficiary households of the Vision 2020 Umurenge Program enrolled in human capital-focused social safety net interventions has increased from 19 percent as of March 2020 to 41.5 percent as of September 2021.
The proportion of young children now receiving a minimum package of integrated early childhood development services in accordance with national standards has gone up from 17 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in November 2021.
Health sector financing reforms have ensured that over 85 percent of the target population has been covered by community-based health insurance, up from 69 percent in 2020.
These efforts have been critical to ensure that people have access to financially sustainable health insurance schemes in Rwanda.
The program also remains responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of October 2021, 111,265 households, largely reliant on informal work, received emergency cash support to help tide over losses of income during the pandemic—already surpassing the target of 100,000 households.
About 58 percent of these recipients have been women. Education sector reforms related to the strengthening of teaching and learning at the pre-primary, primary and secondary levels were adversely affected by the pandemic-related school closures but thanks to prudent measures taken by the government, these reforms are expected to accelerate in 2022.
“Human capital development is at the heart of Rwanda’s resilient recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the foundation of Rwanda’s longer-term development agenda. This comprehensive multisectoral and multi-year program focuses on accelerating more and better investments in people to deliver key results at various stages of the human lifecycle,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.
“Our collaboration with the government and other development partners to strengthen Rwanda’s human capital, aims to ensure that all citizens benefit from and also productively contribute to sustainable economic growth in the country.”
Importantly, the program facilitates inter alia continued strengthening of Rwanda’s social protection system to effectively reach families that need it most, deepening of Rwanda’s decentralization reforms to allow for improved service delivery to citizens by local government, and improved fiscal transparency and debt management.
“The Government of Rwanda’s commitment to human capital development is manifested in strong leadership, good design, and effective implementation of a multisectoral reform program, which has started producing impressive results,” said Iftikhar Malik, World Bank Lead Human Development Specialist and the project Task Team Leader for this operation.
“Thanks to a combination of people-centric policy, institutional reforms, and our sectoral project and advisory support in partnership with ministries and institutions, we can anticipate inclusive growth and a more prosperous outlook for the citizens of Rwanda in the coming years”.
Rwanda is an early adopter of the World Bank’s Human Capital Project, a global network of 82 countries of all income levels that focuses on more and better investments in people for greater equity and growth.
The performance and results being achieved through this programmatic series should also contribute to global learning in this important thematic area.
* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives.
IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries.
Since 1960, IDA has provided US$458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about US$29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa.
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
Adapting to digital life is the new normal following the disruptive effects of the global covid-19 pandemic that begun spreading across the world from china about two years ago.
The most interesting transformations the global societies have witnessed include the unavoidable electronic money transfers which for example the Rwanda government made mandatory during the lockdowns as part of preventing further spread of the virus.
The Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for a period of turbo-charged growth as people scrambled for alternative ways to send money across the globe.
Taarifa held an exclusive interview with Carine umurerwa, worldremit country manager, Rwanda and explored various items in this digital money transfer domain.
Electronic payments in Rwanda have grown to over 400%. Are you tapping into this opportunity?
WorldRemit witnessed a growth spurt driven by the need for money transfer options as restrictions on movement and national lockdowns led to bank closures, effectively crippling most traditional remittance platforms. WorldRemit transfers were, however, sustained through the mobile-to-mobile service, which had been popularised across Africa prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed for a safe and seamless transfer of funds to mobile wallets throughout the continent. In this period, we have witnessed activity across our mobile platforms in Rwanda (MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money), one of our newest markets, as well as neighboring Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.
Despite the swift electronic transfers of money, there are high costs attached to such services. What is being done to address such exorbitant costs.
As electronic payment technology improves, the costs associated with transfers fall. We have certainly seen this at WorldRemit, where fees for transfers have declined as the benefits of new technological efficiencies continue to improve our customers’ experience. As confirmed by the World Bank, WorldRemit is on average 25% cheaper than our competitors. We went even further in 2020, re-pricing our services across the board to help alleviate the financial difficulties that our customers were facing. This enabled our customers, including those in Rwanda, to send and receive money without worrying about prohibitive charges.
Security of electronic money and associated transfers remain a big trap for hackers. What safety measures are in place?
Hacking and other forms of online crime remain a risk. Customers’ security is of utmost importance. we have invested in technology and people to ensure that money transfers via WorldRemit are secure. For example, our website and apps are designed to prevent accounts from unauthorised login attempts. We also have strict verification processes to ensure that we correctly identify all of our customers and have a team of dedicated analysts who monitor transactions for signs of unusual activity.
What about the challenge of internet penetration and affordability especially in Africa?
In Rwanda the government has digital inclusion at the centre of its development agenda, boosting the growth prospects of players in the digital services sector. By January 2021, Rwanda internet penetration was at 31.4%, a figure that is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years as connectivity infrastructure is built and smartphone uptake grows. We predict the cost of the internet will drop as connectivity deepens, allowing us to increase our reach around the country.
The 2021 GSMA Report, notes that internet penetration in Africa is growing rapidly with 39% of people expected to have internet access by 2025, up from 28% in 20202. Penetration will continue to increase as the cost of smartphones falls.
Under this pandemic, how have you maintained your relationships with banks yet they were severely affected.
While banks remained operational throughout the pandemic, local restrictions and lockdowns meant that people’s ability to pick-up cash in person was limited. We had anticipated such shocks to the industry and worked with our partners to develop products that are not tied to physical spaces. What most people don’t realise is that our digital money remittance services are enabled through bank-administered interchanges and switches. Consequently, as our business grows, so does that of partnering banks. As many bank services collapsed in the face of the pandemic, our remittance products offered a lifeline to our partners across the world.
What strategies are in store to beat the effects of the pandemic on your services?
As the global recovery gathers pace, we intend to accelerate investments that increase access to our services. We want to ensure that everyone in Africa sees WorldRemit as an affordable, efficient and secure platform for money transfer. In Kenya, for example, we recently launched a partnership with Airtel Money that allows the company’s customers to receive money from over 50 countries across the globe. We intend to leverage such partnerships and synergies across our markets to bring our services within easy reach of all Africans.
Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
Airtel Rwanda has launched accessible Superfast 4G Bundles and 100% Bonus on Airtime purchased through Airtel Money.
The launch event took place at Airtel stand in the ongoing Private Sector Federation International EXPO.
Speaking at the launch, Airtel Rwanda’s Managing Director Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said he was delighted to unveil 4G Bundles that have been designed to be accessible and super-fast at very attractive price points.
“In addition to this 4G Bundle launch, I am equally delighted to announce a promo for customers who buy Airtime using Airtel Money,” he said.
Starting today, Airtel Customers will be able to buy 4G Bundles purchase a Monthly Bundle for a low as Rwf16,000, a 5GB bundle valid for 30 Days, a 1GB Bundle valid for 7 Days for only Rwf1,600 as well as an ultra-low cost bundle for 500 MB that costs Rwf600.
Customers can experience the fastest mobile internet in Rwanda. To experience these Data Bundles, customers need to simply Dial *255*2# and choose the 4G option on the menu or use MyAirtel App for smartphone users.
In addition to the 4G Bundles, Airtel Rwanda has launched, Mr. Hamez today also launched a promotion offering 100% Bonus Airtime on Airtime that is purchased via Airtel Money.
The launch event today comes as Airtel Rwanda positions itself as the provider of choice in the Internet and Mobile Commerce spaces.
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm
Mara phones, a Rwandan smartphone manufacturer, have entered into a partnership to export mobile phones to Angola through MISALE, an Angolan company, as a reseller.
“We signed a partnership MOU with MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços, for phones distribution in Angola,” Eddy Sebera, the company’s Managing Director told Taarifa.
The agreement was signed on November 17 during a business forum with private companies from Rwanda and Angola hosted by Rwanda Development Board.
Addressing the forum, Eduardo Filomeno Leiro Octávio, the Ambassador of Angola in Rwanda, called upon the private sector in the two countries to take advantage of the existing excellent relations to explore investment opportunities.
“MISALEI- Comércio e Prestação de Serviços visited the factory to understand how we manufacture and assemble other components required of Smartphones,” Sebera said.
Angola wants to take this African Pride Initiative and has thanked Rwanda for pioneering this project taking Africa to the Digital World.
Meanwhile, Mara Phones currently runs at 20% capacity due to the slow market response during the pandemic and economy disruption in 2020 and 2021.
“Things are getting better and most countries are reopening,” Sebera noted, adding that, “We have exported our phones to 76 Countries (Africa and the rest of the World) as the company grows steadily.” “We are happy with the progress in the Domestic Market.”
The company plans to launch a Next Generation of Phones by Mid-Year 2022.
Africa’s first smartphone factory opened its doors in Kigali in October 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand across the continent. The firm competes with Samsung, whose cheapest smartphone costs Rwf50,000 ($54), and non-branded phones at Rwf35,000.
Mara Phones is a subsidiary company of the Mara Group owned by businessman Ashish J. Thakkar.
