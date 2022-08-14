Phillip O’Brien, 35, was a passenger on the Jet2 flight from Lanarca, Cyprus to Manchester on Tuesday 9 August when a woman, in her 30s, caused the panicked scene shortly after take-off.

The woman allegedly had explosives on board with her, and also asked the children she was with if they were ‘ready to die’.

She also told the terrified passengers and staff that her parents were members of terror group ISIS.

Mr O’Brien, a drainage firm boss, was on board six of his family members, including his wife and three children aged eight to 14.

He said everyone was ‘sh*****g themselves’, but while watching the scene unfold, he asked staff why no one was putting her to the floor before putting himself forward to help.

The 35-year-old, who worked in security as a teenager, told The Mirror: ‘Everything was normal and then shortly after take-off a woman walked up the aisle naked and banged on the cockpit door shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

‘I spoke to staff and said, “Why have you not put her to the floor?”.

‘They said, “We’re not able to”. I said, “Well I am”.

‘So when the woman went to the cockpit again I took control, took her to the ground and at that point the pilot did an emergency landing to Paris.’

Mr O ‘Brien said he asked the woman why she was saying such things and he claimed she replied: ‘If I didn’t there’s going to be an explosion and everybody is going to die.’

Helen Petrie, who was on the flight, told MailOnline that the woman’s behaviour had left her daughter terrified.

‘I was more worried about my daughter – she was so scared, she had a massive panic attack,’ she said.

The 47-year-old said the woman had started screaming about ’10 or 15 minutes’ after the plane took off and her bizarre antics lasted for hours.

She said: ‘It was just crazy. You were just terrified of what she as going to do when you closed your eyes.’

The Mirror reports that Jet2 confirmed the flight was diverted to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport early Tuesday morning so that a ‘disruptive passenger’ could be ‘offloaded’.

Footage shared on social media shows a chaotic scene with at least two French police officers appearing to arrest or restrain a woman, wearing a black cap and red top.

The caption of the clip reads: ‘Jet2 Cirque De Soleil – Mad woman ran down aisle mid-slight half naked half p****d herself and fainted.’