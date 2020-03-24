Schools have bee shutdown and public gatherings banned across Malawi as President Peter Mutharika declared a national disaster due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, Malawi has not recorded any coronavirus case while other African countries are gradually descending on their knees due to the effects of the pandemic.

President Mutharika declared coronavirus a national disaster as a measure to prevent cases of the virus in the country.

According to local media reports from Malawi, government has restricted public gatherings to less than 100 people. This restriction applies to all gatherings including weddings, funerals, church, congregations, rallies and government meetings. The national security has been ordered into action to enforce these restrictions.

“Twelve people who showed signs and symptoms of the disease have been tested and the results showed negative through the government’s public health reference laboratory,” said Joshua Malango, spokesperson for the health ministry.

South Africa that is Malawi’s neighbour has been vastly hit by the pandemic reaching 554 cases so far..

There are an estimated 100,000 Malawian migrant workers in South Africa, driven there by few employment opportunities and low wages at home.

Malawi has plenty of experience dealing with public health crisis given the high HIV incidence in the country over the last few decades. It still has one of the highest HIV prevalences in the world.