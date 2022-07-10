The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have witnessed Novak Djokovic grabbing the third set against an increasingly agitated Nick Kyrgios at the ongoing Wimbeldon 2022 finale.

An angry Nick Kyrgios -the world number 40 is vying to win his first ever grand slam and become the first Australian in 20 years to win the men’s title at Wimbledon.

It’s been 20 years since an Australian last won the Wimbledon men’s title when Lleyton Hewitt beat Argentine David Nalbandian.

Kyrgios got off to a dream start in his maiden grand final and led 5-3 after an early break before taking out the first set 6-4 in just 29 minutes.

Djokovic fought back in the second set to race to 4-1 lead before winning the second set 5-3 and has since taken the lead after clinching the third set 6-4.

Tensions escalated in the third set when Kyrgios complained about an unruly fan heckling him and trying to cost him the game.

‘It is distracting me when I am serving in a Wimbledon final,’ he told the umpire.

‘There’s no other bigger occasion, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

‘Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable?’

‘Kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro.’

Kyrgios lost his cool again minutes later, this time to have another go at his team in the player’s box

‘You just relax every time. Every time. 40-15, 40-30. Why do you stop? Why? Why do you? Say something,’ he screamed.

A fired up Kyrgios was seen yelling at his players’ box in the dying moments of the second set, urging at his team to make more noise.

The meltdowns occurred shortly after the match was disrupted by a protester in the crowd.

Kyrgios holds an unbeaten 2-0 record against Djokovic, who’s vying his seventh Wimbledon and 21th grand slam title.

Members of the Royal Family and celebrities are in attendance including Prince William, Kate Winslet, Tom Cruise, Tom Hiddleston, Poppy Delevingne and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The men’s final caps off a tumultuous two weeks on and off the court for Kyrgios.

Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi took to Instagram before the match to pay a glowing tribute to her man.

‘The big day. Words cannot explain how proud I am of you. You are supported by so many and you never fail to show how talented, entertaining and resilient you are. Finals at Wimbledon, that is a huge achievement in itself. Your hard work and dedication is paying off. I am so lucky to be on this journey with you

Kyrgios replied: My baby. I appreciate you, no matter what this has been a hell of a ride. I love you.’

A day earlier, fellow Aussies Matt Ebden and Max Purcell won the Wimbledon men’s doubles final in a five-set thriller

It’s been a drama-filled fortnight both on and off the court for Kyrgios at Wimbledon.