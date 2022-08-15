Kenya’s Deputy President, Dr. Williams Ruto, has been elected as the 5th President. He garnered 7,176,141 votes, equating to 50.49%, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).



Ruto, who vied for the top job on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, has beaten former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who had entered the tight race for his fifth attempt.

“The people of Kenya have raised the bar on us who are seeking leadership in our country. Not to sell our ethnicities but to sell our program, our agenda, our manifestos and our plan,”Ruto said in his first address.

