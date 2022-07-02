President Uhuru Kenyatta is destined for a protracted prosecution should his deputy William Ruto win the August 9 presidential polls.

On Thursday night, Ruto officially launched his manifesto for Kenya Kwanza which seeks to set up a special tribunal to investigate and try President Uhuru for a host of crimes commited during his presidency.

The warning includes an inquiry into state capture and a tribunal on enforced disappearances and violation of human rights.

Under the ‘Ending State Capture’ sub-topic, Mr Ruto promises to establish, “within 30 days, a quasi-judicial public inquiry to establish the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations”.

Ruto accuses the government to which he serves as deputy president of being operated by cartels, fraudsters and economic saboteurs, and whom he blames for the rising cost of living.

“We have known for at least four decades that our economic model is fatally flawed. The question is why we have stayed on this path, why the government did not heed its own clarion call to restructure the economy, why we would choose to manufacture guns rather than garments. The answer is convergence of political and economic power,” the Kenya Kwanza manifesto states.

According to the deputy president, the problem is that President Uhuru and his allies have over the last 10 years made policies and decisions to benefit his enterprise.

“State capture has strangled our economy.everything has been choreographed to benefit the private businesses of those in power,” says the deputy president of Kenya.

His accusations allege that key sectors of Kenya’s economy are currently being controlled by a few powerful families, hence the reason for the proposals of an inquiry under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“State capture retards development. It establishes negative linkages between politics and economy. This has nothing to do with Uhuru. It has everything to do with Kenyans’ wellbeing,” said senator Irungu Kang’ata.