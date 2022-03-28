Will Smith Slaps Comedian Chris Rock At Academy Awards

American actor, rapper, and film producer Willard Carroll Smith II best known as Will Smith has caused stamped on social media after he slapped Christopher Julius Rock an American comedian during the 94th annual Academy Awards.

During the event, when the best actor winner Will Smith was announced, he walked forward onto the stage but Chris Rock made jokes about Smith’s wife which angered him and slapped Chris onstage.

Rock had joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, as being ready for “GI Jane 2” – seemingly a reference to her shaved head.

(Pinkett-Smith has been open about having alopecia, which causes hair loss.) Smith then walked to the stage, slapped Rock, and sat back down, before shouting “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” twice.

Reactions online, of course, ranged from delighted memes to concern.

Some supported Smith, including the actor’s 23-year-old son Jaden Smith, who wrote on Twitter minutes after the ceremony: “And That’s How We Do It.”

Representative Ayanna Pressley, who has also been open about stigma faced with alopecia, tweeted and deleted a defense of Smith.

“Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you Will Smith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance and insults,” the deleted tweet read.

Some were appalled by Smith’s behaviour, seeing it as an example of the normalization of violence. “Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer,” tweeted actor Sophia Bush.

“Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather.”