Why Peacekeeping Fails And How To Get It Right
Every year, the world invests billions of dollars in peacekeeping. Peacekeepers patrol war zones. World leaders pledge an end to the fighting.
And yet, around the globe, violent conflict persists. More than a billion people live in a conflict zone. The past five years have witnessed the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II. Wars cost the world about $10 trillion annually, or $4 a day, every single day, for every person on earth.
Séverine Autesserre (pictured above), a professor at Barnard College, Columbia University, has spent much of her career trying to understand why.
First as a humanitarian worker for organizations like Doctors Without Borders, and later as an academic researcher studying the peacekeeping industry, she watched as efforts to make lasting peace stumbled again and again, from Kosovo to Congo to Palestine.
In her new book, “The Frontlines of Peace: An Insider’s Guide to Changing the World,” Dr. Autesserre decided to ask a new question.
Much was going wrong, that was clear. But what was going right? She discovered that around the world, from Medellín to Baltimore, peacekeeping tended to work best when it was led by locals and organized at the grassroots.
You’ve written a lot in your career about how and why peacekeeping efforts in war zones keep failing. What made you decide to devote a whole book to what’s working?
What I set out to do was write a book about hope. It’s a book about how each and every one of us can change the world. I know, personally, intimately what violence does to an individual.
I experienced that as a kid and it really shaped my whole being. So I’ve devoted my life to countering violence in all its forms. And the thing is that violence is widespread.
Today, when you look at the number of people who live under the threat of violence, you see that it’s more than 1.5 billion, in more than 50 conflict situations around the world.
And even when you look at countries that we think of as peaceful countries like the United States, we see that they face an increasing number of violent acts like hate crimes, gang fighting, and terror attacks. So to me, it’s really critical that we do something about it.
In your experience, why do internationally led peacekeeping efforts so often fail?
Governments, diplomats, and peacekeepers often fail at improving the situations in war-torn countries, in gang-ridden neighborhoods, at sites of mass violence, because they use the conventional way to build peace.
That relies on presidents, governments, rebel leaders, and foreign peace builders based in capital cities and headquarters, and usually it excludes local activists and ordinary people.
It’s something we’ve seen all over the world, in Afghanistan, in Congo, in Colombia, in Iraq, many other places. There’s often a belief that only outsiders have the required skills and expertise to build peace.
You write about how in your work in the humanitarian sector, you saw a wide variety of places where people were making peace work against the odds. What did those situations have in common?
The main common thread in all of the stories I tell in the book is that the residents have achieved peace thanks to grassroots, bottom-up efforts.
Everyone, truly everyone, was involved, including the poorest and the least powerful members of the community. And they all built on their specific, unique local history, politics, and cultures and circumstances.
Can you give us an example?
My favorite is the story of Idjwi, which is quite literally an island of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For the past 20 years, one of deadliest conflicts since World War II has raged around Idjwi.
Despite the fact that one of the largest and most expensive United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world is present and active in Congo, several million people have died. Hundreds continue to die every day. But for the past 20 years, Idjwi itself has avoided mass violence.
It’s located right at the border between Congo and Rwanda, two countries that have been at war regularly since the 1990s.
It also has mineral resources, ethnic tensions, lack of state authority, extreme poverty, local conflict over land and traditional power, and many other features that have caused mass violence in neighboring provinces.
But the island is peaceful because of the active, everyday involvement of all of its citizens, including the poorest and the least powerful ones. They do this by fostering what they call a culture of peace, by organizing in grassroots associations and local structures that help resolve conflicts.
And by drawing on strong beliefs that have detoured violence by both insiders and outsiders, such as blood pacts – traditional promises between families not to hurt each other. And it works.
You make the argument in the book that it’s not the case that international organizations need to get out of the way entirely. They just need to do their work differently. What do you think, ideally, would be the role of international institutions in peace building?
The short answer to this is: They need to ask, not assume. They need to follow, not lead. They need to support, not rule.
A lot of the places you write about in this book might feel far away to its readers. But you argue that the same kinds of peace-building methods can be used in the United States. Can you talk a bit more about this?
There are three specific things that I think all of us in the United States can learn from the inhabitants of war-torn countries so that we can help combat extremism and violence in our own communities.
To start, we can develop informal relationships with our opponents, whether these are political, religious, or cultural opponents.
The second big idea is that we can all use the elements of our own local cultures to help smooth out tensions.
Do you know the story of the association called Mothers Against Senseless Killings in the South Side of Chicago? There was a group of women who were really fed up with seeing so much bloodshed around them.
So they decided to just hang out on street corners. They brought folding chairs, and they sat on them for hours and hours.
And the thing is that in Chicago, nobody wants to kill someone in front of their own mothers, so over time, the number of shootings in the community has decreased a lot.
The last crucial thing we can all do is support grassroots, bottom-up associations with time, money, effort, whatever we can spare.
Of course, our new administration and Congress also have an important role to play because we all know that real peace lasts only when it’s built both from the top down and from the bottom up.
But the important point is that all of us can help. All of us can change the world.
First published in CSMonitor
President Uhuru Tells Africa To Scale Up Conflict Resolution
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that Africa needs to intensify its efforts in resolving conflicts on the continent.
“Regrettably, Ladies and Gentlemen, there are still too many conflicts brewing in Africa and which requires our concerted effort to contain…I want to propose that time has come to scale up our conflict resolution efforts, particularly in Africa,” he said.
The Kenyan President who currently chairperson of the African Union Peace and Security Council made the remarks during a virtual United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on the cooperation between the UN, regional and sub-regional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution.
“With nearly half of all global peace operations taking place in Africa, the African Union has put the peace agenda high on its priority list; and established several institutional structures to address conflict prevention and resolution,” he noted.
President Kenyatta made five recommendations to the UNSC. He proposed more support for peace keeping efforts, consideration of the cross-border dimensions of conflicts, and proper disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programmes.
He challenged the UN to consult and leverage more on regional conflict resolution mechanisms.
“History and experience remind us that the closer you are to a problem, the better you understand its complexity and its workable solutions. Regional and sub-regional organisations have a greater stake in the conflict and provide the proximity and insights, which are critical in conflict resolution,” he said.
Russia To Withdraw From International Space Station
Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project in 2025 and notify its foreign partners of the decision, state media cited a senior government official as saying.
The ISS was launched in 1998 by the Russian and U.S. space agencies- it has been a rare area of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
But the ISS, which has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years, is expected to be retired around 2030.
As Russia celebrated the 60th anniversary of the launch that made Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin the first human in space, President Vladimir Putin called for a new space development strategy over the next decade.
However, in previously untelevised remarks that aired Sunday on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov disclosed plans to “honestly notify [foreign partners] of our withdrawal from the ISS starting in 2025.”
“We need a technical inspection at the station to avoid any risks in the event of an emergency,” Borisov’s office told press. “We will make a decision based on the results and honestly notify our partners,” it added.
Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said it plans to form its own orbiting outpost after international agreements on the use of ISS expire in 2024, according to Interfax.
“We have 2024 as an agreed time limit with our partners on the work of the ISS. After that, decisions will be made based on the technical condition of the station’s modules, which have mostly worn out their service life, as well as our plans to deploy a next-generation national orbital service station,” Roscosmos said.
Citing an unnamed industry source, Interfax reported that Russia’s new space station would cost $6 billion.
The new plans, which Interfax reports have not yet been approved, will follow years of corruption scandals and other setbacks in Russia’s space program.
Russia previously turned down participating in the “too U.S.-centric” Moon-orbiting station called the Gateway and announced plans to launch a joint lunar space station with China.
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
Burundi’s Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni (pictured above) has stirred the country into doubt about his governments achievements contained in a report presented to Parliament on April 15 .
Bunyoni this Thursday, April 15 was at the Palais des Congrès in Kigobe where he presented a report on the implementation of the government’s program for the first half of the year.
However, parliamentarians from both chambers have continued to ask questions about certain achievements presented by Prime Minister.
Contradictory reports, additional actions not foreseen by the action plan, are the concerns raised by the two chambers of Parliament during Bunyoni’s presentation of the semi-annual report on the implementation of the annual action plan of the government of 2020- 2021.
The parliamentarians asked the question of knowing how a ministry can give a report indicating an achievement rate of 100% when there are certain actions that have not been accomplished.
“Revitalize local supervision, the creation of 4 communal agro-sylvo-pastoral development centers but the report does not indicate their realization. Could you explain to us why the report indicates a completion rate of 100% when these centers were not created? “,reads part of the statement issued by parliament.
Still the parliamentarians raised some contradictions which are noticeable on several achievements. These include the measurable results expected in the report which contradict the measurable results expected from the government action plan.
Prime Minister Bunyoni explained all these apprehensions by certain typing errors observed in certain reports. He gave some examples.
“Regarding artificial insemination, there was a typo. We had planned to inseminate 15,000 cows instead of five thousand and those which were inseminated are few in number, they number 1436, hence the achievement rate which is not 109% but 9.45% ” .
According to him, this percentage is due to the breakdown of the machine for keeping the sperm of the bulls which happened when it was at the very beginning of this activity and that required either the repair of this machine or the purchase. from another machine.
“The supervision of certain spawning grounds and the measures taken to periodically close various lakes caused the death of many fish and the result obtained was 12 thousand tonnes 565 kilos instead of the expected 22 thousand tonnes, hence the completion rate which is 57% instead of 59.79% ”, he pointed out.
According to Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the government’s half-year action plan for 2020-2021 has reached 50% of achievements.
- MTN Rwanda Igiye Kwinjira Ku Isoko Ry’Imari n’Imigabane
- Incamake Ya Raporo Y’U Rwanda Ku Ruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- U Rwanda Ruri Gusohora Raporo Y’Uruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- McKinstry Watozaga Ikipe Y’Igihugu Ya Uganda Yirukanywe
- Menya Byinshi Kuri ‘Super League’ Yatangijwe I Burayi, Igateza Impagarara
- Ubufatanye Mu Butabera Bw’URwanda N’Ubwa Singapore
- Pasiteri Yafatanywe N’Abantu 62 Barimo Gusengera Mu Buvumo
- Ububi Bwo ‘Kurya Kenshi’ Inyama Zitukura
- Umugore Wa Magufuli Ararembye
- Tchad Nayo ‘Ishobora Kuba’ Isibaniro Ry’Imirwano
